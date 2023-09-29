Where is Assassin’s Creed Mirage set?

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the latest in the franchise and is releasing on Oct. 5. After the open-world RPG setting of Odyssey and Valhalla, many (ourselves included) began feeling they were no longer playing Assassin’s Creed games. Sure, the Norse and Greek environments were well developed, but somebody who had only played the first two Assassin’s Creed games wouldn’t have even believed these were sequels of the same franchise.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage looks like a return to form in what made the first games so well received—both in terms of setting and gameplay mechanics. The fact the game is set in one singular and well-fleshed-out city is already promising—we don’t need a massive environment in Assassin’s Creed, just a well-developed one.

When is Assassin’s Creed Mirage set?

Isn’t she lovely? Image via Ubisoft

The setting of the game is also a return to the original charm of the series—Assassin’s Creed Mirage takes place in the ninth century, set in Baghdad, Iraq. Quick history lesson: In the ninth century, Baghdad was actually the largest city in the world. From first looks at Mirage, it seems that Ubisoft was very focused on doing justice to the majesty of Baghdad. Gameplay teasers show a thriving and lively city that seems to have a life of its own.

The single-city setting alone is promising, but the location makes it even more so. The first Assassin’s Creed was set in a fictional city; however, thematically it was very clearly based in the Middle East—most likely either Syria or Israel. Baghdad, especially as it is designed in Mirage, is very reminiscent of this original setting—it is a largely populated and bustling city with bazaars and temples at every turn.

Specifically, Mirage takes place in 861 A.D. A fun fact about Baghdad in 861—in this year, the caliph (ruler) al-Mutawwakil was assassinated in his palace. Coincidence? Maybe…

You’ll have to play Mirage to find out how Ubisoft spins this majestic tale and city into one.

