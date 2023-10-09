Assassin’s Creed Mirage map size: Baghdad and other AC cities, compared

Like other Assassin’s Creed games, Mirage also takes players on a historical journey. Baghdad is the city to be in AC Mirage, and its size has been a debate topic within the community since the game aims to take the franchise back to its roots.

With Odyssey and Valhalla, the AC series also paved the way for players to enjoy the titles as a warrior instead of a true assassin. That changes once again with Mirage since the game’s more stealth-focused, and it’s also set in a smaller map in 861’s Baghdad.

If you’ve been wondering how AC Mirage’s map size compares to other titles like Valhalla and Odyssey, you don’t have to set foot in Baghdad yourself since we’ve already done that.

How big is the AC Mirage map, Baghdad?

AC Mirage’s map is similarly sized to 2011’s Assassin’s Creed Revelations and 2014’s 2011’s Assassin’s Creed Unity. Baghdad is estimated to be sized at 2.40 km² in AC Mirage, according to calculations made by DG VFX on YouTube.

The playable area in the AC Mirage map is 13 km² while the entire map is 45 km². These numbers may still sound large enough, but they look tiny when compared to other AC titles.

AC Mirage‘s calculated map sizes make it look tiny compared to Odyssey and Valhalla. Image via DG VFX England’s size in AC Valhalla. Image via DG VFX Greece’s size in AC Odyssey. Image via DG VFX

For comparison, the land portion of AC Odyssey was around 130 km², and it increased to 256 km² with the sea included. England in AC Valhalla was 94 km² and increased to 120 km² with the sea included.

Not only does AC Mirage bring back the essence of the franchise in terms of the map sizes, but it also brings back the stealth-focused gameplay requirements. Even if you become a master assassin, there will still be Open Conflicts you can’t avoid, which may require you to lower your Notoriety later in the game.

All Assassin’s Creed map sizes

The AC series has been around for more than a decade and Ubisoft has implemented various notable cities around the world to the franchise.

Assassin’s Creed 1 (2007) — Damascus: 0.13 km²

Assassin’s Creed 2 (2009) — Florence: 0.30 km²

Assassin’s Creed 2 (2009) — Venice: 0.37 km²

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood (2010) — Rome: 1.41 km²

Assassin’s Creed Revelations (2011) — Constantinople: 0.94 km²

Assassin’s Creed 3 (2012) — New York: 0.93 km²

Assassin’s Creed 3 (2012) — Frontier: 1.41 km²

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag (2013) — Caribbean: 235 km²

Assassin’s Creed Rogue (2014) — North Atlantic Sea: 70 km²

Assassin’s Creed Unity (2014) — Paris: 2.40 km²

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (2015) — London: 3.70 km²

Assassin’s Creed Origins (2017) — Egypt: 80 km²

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (2018) — Greece: 130 km² km² / With the sea: 256 km²

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (2020) — England: 94 km² / With the sea: 120 km²

Assassin’s Creed Mirage (2023) — Baghdad: 2.40 km²

