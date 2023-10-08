Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to solve The Gift Enigma

The Gift Enigma is one of the three Enigmas in the Abbasiyah district of Baghdad in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. This particular Enigma is a written note, and it contains clues to the location of a Talisman.

So, here’s where to find The Gift Enigma note, how to solve The Gift Enigma riddle, and where to find the talisman.

Where to find The Gift Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Here be notes written by heartbroken knights. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Gift Enigma is on a small rooftop terrace in Abbasiyah, south of the Hammam, and close to the Four Markets Gate. That’s the Four Markets Gate, not The Four Markets district itself, which isn’t actually that close to the gate of the same name (more on that later).

How to solve The Gift Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Sad story, but at least you can claim the gift for yourself. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Gift Enigma is a note written by a heartbroken Knight who was apparently forsaken by his lover. He planned to put warfare behind him and start a family with her, and intended to give her his Knight’s Talisman as proof of this promise. But she never showed up, so he threw the talisman into the river and describes watching it float away. Presumably, it was in a buoyant presentation box.

There are three clues in the note:

“The gate famed for its markets”

“Towards the setting sun”

“Towards the bridge where we first courted”

That’s not the order in which they appear in the note, but it is the order in which they matter. First, the gate famed for its markets is the Four Markets Gate, which, as already mentioned, is very near where you found the note, but not particularly near The Four Markets district itself. I hadn’t yet discovered the Four Markets Gate when I found the note, so I was understandably confused.

So, he cast it into the river near the Four Markets Gate, then saw it borne into the setting sun. Wherever you are in the world, the sun sets in the west, so we now know that the talisman was taken to the west of the gate.

Applying real-world logic, we’d have no way of knowing how far the talisman would have gotten before either sinking or washing up on the riverbank. But if we apply video game logic, we can be sure that the bridge was mentioned for a reason. And if you look at the map and follow the river west from the Four Markets Gate, pretty soon there’s a bridge.

Where to find The Gift Enigma Talisman in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

A very wide view of the talisman’s location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that we’ve solved the riddle, we now know that the Knight’s Talisman must be on, under, or near that bridge.

A map showing the bridge’s location relative to the Four Markets Gate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To save you from searching around for precious minutes of your life that you’ll never get back, the locations of the bridge and of the Knight’s Talisman are marked on the maps above.

It’s not showing up in the screenshot, but I swear there’s a light shimmer on the ground in front of Basim. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s between the large rock and the river’s edge.

