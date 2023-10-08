How to get the Hammam Gear Chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the Hammam Gear Chest is inside the Hammam steam baths in the middle of the Abbasiyah district of Baghdad. There are various ways to get inside the Hammam, but the Gear Chest is locked inside a particular room that isn’t so simple to access.

I took an unnecessarily long route to this chest. I entered the Hammam on the east side and went all the way through to the west side. It worked fine, but once I reached the west side, I realized I could’ve started there and saved some time. So, here’s the direct route (that I didn’t actually take).

How to get the Hammam Gear Chest in Abbasiyah

Or break in at the opposite corner if you want to see a bunch of steamy, half-naked men. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Gear Chest room is sealed on the northeast side by a barred door, and on the southwest side by a breakable section of the outside wall of the building. Fortunately, there are a couple of portable oil jars in a room in the western corner of the Hammam.

The outside door to this room is blocked by a set of shelves and some regular non-explosive jars, but there is another way in.

Breaking and entering with flamboyant poise. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Make your way to the point marked on the map above, outside the western corner of the Hammam. If you use your Eagle Vision here, you’ll notice that the window screens (which are called mashrabiyas, fact fans) are highlighted red.

This is because they’re breakable, so give one of them a good whack with your sword (no need to use a throwing knife here), and hop through the gap.

You could also hit the jar with your sword if you don’t mind exploding along with it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Smash the jars behind the set of shelves (but do NOT smash the red oil jars), then move the shelves away from the doorway. Now, pick up one of the red jars, take it out through the doorway, and turn left.

Follow the wall of the Hammam until you come to the breakable part, and place the oil jar directly in front of it. The breakable part looks like a stack of boulders with ropes.

Find the Zanj Uprising Dagger itself in The Four Markets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From a safe distance, throw a knife at the oil jar to destroy the breakable wall. Now you can go inside and help yourself to the treasure inside the Hammam Gear Chest, namely the Zanj Uprising Dagger Upgrade Schematic.

If you don’t have that dagger yet, you can get it from the Four Markets Gear Chest. You’ll then need some crafting materials and a blacksmith to actually apply the upgrade.

About the author