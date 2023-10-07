How to get the Four Markets Gear Chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the Four Markets Gear Chest is located inside a building in the southwest corner of the Four Markets district of Abbasiyah. It’s one of the most complicated Gear Chests to get and requires several different steps.

On the roof of the building, there is a Shipment Notice that says that a shipment of oil jars has been placed in the storage room, and that the merchant who wrote the note has gone out for tea in the Silk Quarter. This might not seem relevant to the Gear Chest, but it’s actually pointing to the first step toward getting it.

You need to get into the storage room, but it’s locked. However, now you know that the key is in the Silk Quarter.

Where to find the Silk Quarter in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

You’ll know you’re in the Silk Quarter when you see merchants displaying colorful fabrics. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Silk Quarter is the northeastern part of the Four Markets district in Abbasiyah. You need to go to the tea room marked on the map above. Look for a doorway with a purple awning over it.

Go in there and do a spot of thieving. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go inside and up the stairs. Pickpocket the man standing at the window to get the Four Markets Storage Key. He’s an easy pickpocket, but still, I’d get out of there fast, if I were you. Go back to the Four Markets Gear Chest, and use the key to get into the building next to the one with the chest in it.

How to reach the Four Markets Gear Chest in Abbasiyah

To be honest, it looks like you could probably push it over. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unbar the back door of the storage room, then pick up one of the oil jars and head out the back. See how the back wall of the Gear Chest building is made of loose rocks and planks? Throw that oil jar at it, and it’ll crumble away.

In this universe, knives make things explode. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Don’t go inside just yet, though. First, climb up onto the wooden awning above the broken wall, and throw a knife at the oil jars inside on the 2nd floor. This will blow a hole in the floor that you can then climb through. Go back down and through the hole you blew in the back wall. Pull the shelves over to the hole in the ceiling, then use them to climb up through the hole.

Drag them over to about here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can now open the Four Markets Gear Chest, and get yourself the Zanj Uprising Dagger, which is a perfect partner for the Zanj Uprising Sword that you can get in the Damascus Gate Prison Gear Chest.

