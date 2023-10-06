How to get the Damascus Gate Prison Gear Chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, once you’ve finally completed the Prologue and become an initiate of the Hidden Ones, you’ll find yourself back in Baghdad, just outside the city—and eventually, you’ll stumble upon the Damacus Gate Prison Gear Chest.

Assuming you head straight to the city, you’ll enter through the Qutrabbul Gate, which leads into the district of Harbiyah. South of the gate, across the river, is the Damascus Gate Prison. If you’ve been snooping around there, you’ll have noticed a Gear Chest close to its front entrance.

But the Gear Chest is in a small enclosed area under a bridge. On one side there’s a fence, and on the other a gate barred from the inside. Here’s how you open that gate and get the Damascus Gate Prison Gear Chest.

How to unlock the Damascus Prison Gear Chest gate

So, getting this Gear Chest is tricky for two reasons: Firstly, it’s not obvious how to open that gate, and secondly, the Damascus Gate Prison is a restricted area patrolled by a lot of guards. So this guide will tell you how to deal with the nearby guard stealthily, as well as how to open the gate.

This guard should have looked down more. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you start, make sure you have at least one throwing knife in your inventory. Approach the prison from the front on the left side. Grab onto the wall as the guard patrolling on top of it walks past, and assassinate him. You should be able to do this without any other guards seeing. I did, anyway.

And this guard should have looked where he was swinging. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Next, climb onto the wall. In the gap below, there are two guards standing close to a large sack of red spice. I got a bit lucky here, but it’s pretty likely you’ll have the same good fortune. I assassinated the guard standing furthest from the sack first, and then when the other guard took a swing at me, he burst open the sack, blinding himself. He was then very easy to kill. Try and do the same. Whatever happens, you need to kill these two guards, ideally without attracting more.

Ah, the ol’ “shoot the lock through a hole in the wall” trick. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now you can approach the fence between you and the Gear Chest undisturbed. Unlock the gate by throwing a knife through the hole in the fence and hitting the bar on the gate. Make sure your targeting reticle is red before throwing the knife, otherwise it’ll hit the fence and the knife will be wasted.

How to reach the Damascus Gate Prison Gear Chest

Now you have to go back out the way you came, and head over to the other side of the front gate. On this side, there are two guards on the wall, and one on the ground. You only need to assassinate one of the guards on the wall (the one patrolling closest to the front gate). I snuck up on him while his buddy was looking away, and he was walking back towards the front gate. The lone guard on the ground is then a really easy kill.

This sword has a damage bonus immediately following a dodge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now you can open the gate and the Gear Chest, which contains the Zanj Uprising Sword, a powerful weapon if your fighting style emphasizes dodging over parrying.

