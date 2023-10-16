Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to solve the book puzzle

If the Assassin’s Creed Mirage book puzzle is leaving you scratching your head then fear not, we’ve got the correct order the books have to go in.

Between Enigmas and Lost Books, Assassin’s Creed Mirage has a fair few puzzles to solve. The book puzzle toward the end of the game is definitely one of the most tricky.

Obviously, early spoiler warnings here as the guide pertains to one of the game’s final chunks of gameplay. There’s an aspect of the Assassin’s Creed Mirage book puzzle that’s easy to be confused about, so let me clear that up now.

How to solve The Serpent’s Nest book puzzle in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Which is the correct order the books go in? Screenshot by Dot Esports

To solve the book puzzle in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you will need to place the books in the following order from very left to right: White, Black, Yellow, and Blue.

Let me guess, you thought it was Blue, Yellow, Black, and White because that was the order that best fit Arib’s poem? Well, you’re correct—sort of.

An important detail that can be overlooked here is while the sequence is correct, Arabic is read from right to left. Meaning, you need to reverse the order of the sequence. So, Blue, Yellow, Black, and White, actually reads White, Black, Yellow, and Blue.

It’s a nifty little puzzle that fits in perfectly with Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s setting and theme.

