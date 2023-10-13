Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to solve the Reap from the Ruins Enigma

Reap from the Ruins is a particularly ominous Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage that contains a long trek through the wilderness and strange eldritch undertones. Like all Enigmas, solving this gives you a cosmetic reward, and this one is one of my personal favorites.

You can solve Enigma puzzles all through ancient Baghdad, whether it be in the major city locations or out in the wild. Reap from the Ruins is a journey throughout the southern wilderness of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, so prepare to travel by boat, camel, and foot. If you are either trying to start or finish this Enigma, here’s where you need to go.

Where to find Reap from the Ruins Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Jarjaraya is one of the furthest villages in the southern part of the map | Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the Reap from the Ruins Enigma in the southern part of Jarjaraya found in the southern wilderness in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

If you haven’t already discovered this location, then I recommend you climb atop the viewpoint whenever you arrive. This way to can unlock Jarjaraya as a fast travel destination and also see the various points of interest around the rural town.

You can pick up this hidden Enigma inside the second floor of the marked building. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Enigma itself can be found in a two-story building found at the location above. Climb up to the open door on the second floor and walk into the room. The Enigma should be found beside a man who appears to be sleeping.

This map won’t give you much help in finding the actual location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Though most Enigma scrolls either give a hint through a drawn map or word puzzle, this Enigma is far more ominous. If you open your inventory to inspect the scroll you can see a Cthulhu-type creature and only the vaguest hint of a destination.

Where to find the Reap from the Ruins Solution in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

You need to acquire a boat to help navigate through the marshes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the reward for the Reap from the Ruins Enigma near the southernmost tip of ancient Baghdad, found on the map above. Given this area of the map is mostly marsh and swamp land, I recommend you pick up a boat to help navigate.

You can pick up a chest and several other small pieces of loot at the nearby historical site. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you near the destination you will encounter a small camp listed as a historical site. You can identify this location by a lone tree that stands outside the camp and a canopy set up on top of the ruined structure.

To find the Eldritch Talisman, you need to go a little further past this historical site and to the nearby large rock. Be warned, however, as there is a hidden snake that guards that talisman, though it is easy to kill.

Watch out for the snake guarding the Talisman. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For finding this location, you can get the Eldritch Talisman to equip to Basim. Talismans provide no extra bonuses in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, although they are nice tokens of your adventures throughout ancient Baghdad.

