Where to find the Wilderness Mysterious Shards in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

There are several Mysterious Shards players can find throughout Baghdad as they explore the expansive map in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The shards are used to unlock special gear at the secret chamber in the oasis in the desert, making them worth grabbing each time you encounter one.

The Wilderness section of the map contains two Mysterious Shards that you’ll need if you plan on unlocking all special gear tucked away in the desert.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Mysterious Shards locations

There are two Mysterious Shards in the Wilderness in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Both are relatively easy to find early in the story, although one requires a bit of travel.

Anbar Mysterious Shard location

You can find the first Mysterious Shard in the starting area of the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first Mysterious Shard in the Wilderness can be found in and around Anbar. The enemy carrying the item is escorted by two guards and walks around the western part of the city and along the edges of the town.

The shard should appear on your map as soon as you enter the area, and feel free to take out the enemies any way you see fit.

Jarjaraya Mysterious Shard location

Remember, the enemies carrying the shard are constantly moving. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second Wilderness Mysterious Shard can be found in Jarjaraya, which is south of the city along the coastline. The enemy carrying this shard is also guarded by two heavily armored guards, one of which has a horn they can use to call reinforcements.

The best way to take out the trio is with three uses of Assassin Focus, although it’s possible to take them out with traditional combat. Try to prevent the enemy with the horn from calling in reinforcements, as the fight can turn deadly.

