Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to find the Palace of the Green Dome Lost Book

Lost Books are just one of the many collectibles to pick up in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, but there’s one in particular that will elude players until nearly the end of the game: the Palace of the Green Dome Lost Book.

It can seem a near-impenetrable challenge at first, especially if you haven’t reached a certain mission yet, but the answer lies in thinking outside the box—or in this case, thinking outside the room.

How to get the Lost Book in the Palace of the Green Dome in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Mirage‘s final Lost Book is complicated by the fact that you aren’t able to gain entry to the Palace of the Green Dome until the final hours of the game when you’re preparing to assassinate your very last target in the Head of the Snake mission. It’s located, as one would expect from a book, on the second floor of the Palace’s library. It’s sealed inside a private reading room with a barred door, however, preventing Basim from simply waltzing inside and picking it up.

No entry. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The answer to actually getting inside this room, though, doesn’t lie within the library itself. Instead, you’ll want to head outside, ideally ducking the patrolling guards in the process, and climb the scaffolding on the east side of the Palace.

A short climb along the wall will get you where you need to go. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Jump from the scaffolding to a beam jutting out of the east wall, and then one more jump will bring you to the balcony of the room housing the Lost Book. All that’s left is to climb inside and claim your prize, and maybe enjoy a moment of respite from all that murder in the opulently decorated reading room.

At long last. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

As well as Lost Books, there are also deceptively tricky Gear Chests to crack and Enigmas to decipher in your journey through Baghdad—make sure you’re the best-equipped Assassin around by grabbing those too.

