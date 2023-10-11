How to get the Scholar’s Estate Gear Chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Gear Chests are the easiest way to get upgrade schematics or better weapons early in your Assasin’s Creed Mirage playthrough, although they do require a little bit of work to unlock. The Scholar’s Estate Gear Chest is also locked when you find it, meaning you’ll need to find a key in the estate before you can claim your bounty.

The key is easy to find, and you should be able to unlock this chest in no time.

Where to find the Scholar’s Estate Chest Key in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

You can find the Scholar’s Estate to the southeast of the Kufa Gate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the Scholar’s Estate southwest of the Round City near the Kufa Gate and along the river. The estate is heavily guarded, so avoiding the ground entrances is your best bet. The easiest way to get into the estate is by scaling any of the walls or climbing a rope from a nearby building.

The Gear Chest we’ve looking for is located on the top floor of one of the center buildings, but you’ll need to find a key before you can unlock it and grab the loot.

You’ll need a key for this Gear Chest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Gear Chest key is located in a storage room in a building directly across from the Gear Chest building. You’ll need this item before you open the chest, so make this your first stop. The storage room is accessible through a door on a second-floor patio, and you’ll need to deal with at least two guards before you can enter. The good news is they don’t travel together, so you can take them out one by one while they’re isolated.

Once inside the room, you’ll find the key on a table on the left side.

The final step is moving a couple of bookcases. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now you have the key, make your way to the second floor of the building where the Gear Chest is located. There are two doors on the ground floor, but both are barred from the inside and heavily guarded. There is a damaged window on the second floor you can break to enter.

Use Eagle Vision to find the window, and use a quick attack to remove the obstacle. Fair warning, the area directly beneath the window is a training area for the guards, so consider taking them out or breaking the window quickly to avoid a fight. Thankfully, there are a few explosive barrels near the guards that can be destroyed with a throwing knife. This will take out a few of them and distract the rest.

Once you’re in the room, you’ll need to move two bookcases out of the way. Move the bookcase on the left all the way to the opposite wall to create room. Move the center bookcase straight back to reveal the gear chest and enjoy your new loot.

