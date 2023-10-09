How to get the Officers Club Gear Chest

The Officers Club Gear Chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage might appear to be difficult to unlock, but its actually not locked behind any door or puzzle. However, there are multiple guards you’ll need to take out to get to it, so expect to get your hands dirty for this chest.

Where is the Officers Club Gear Chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

You can find the Officers Club south of the Round City. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Officers Club can be found in Karkh just south of the Round City. It’s a heavily guarded compound with one Gear Chest and one Enigma clue. The front of the Officers Club is the worst way to entire the area, especially on the ground floor. The best way to get to the Gear Chest is to approach from the rear.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Officers Club Gear Chest guide

This chest isn’t locked behind a door, but there are several guards in the way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Most players likely expect for the Gear Chest to be tucked away in a locked room, as many other Gear Chests follow this formula. However, the Officers Club Gear Chest can be found in the open in a small opening at the rear of the compound. But there are several guards you’ll need to take out before you can get to it.

The best strategy is to climb up the building from the southwest corner and take out the guards directly above the chest. You’ll likely find an Officers Room key while exploring, but this isn’t related to the Gear Chest. After taking out the guards up top, return to the ground floor.

The chest is tucked in the left corner of the area. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are five guards in the immediate vicinity of the chest. The guard on the southwest ledge can be stealthily eliminated without being seen, so start with him. The easiest way to take out the three guards directly in front of the chest is with Assassin’s Focus. You can also stealth kill one and take out the other two in open combat if needed.

The final guard on the southeast corner won’t be alerted if you stay quiet, so you can ignore him or take him out for good measure. Once you’ve eliminated the opposition, the rare loot is yours.

