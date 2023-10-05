Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to get Scholar Favor Tokens

Dirham is your most frequently used currency in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, but Favor Tokens, such as the Scholar Favor Token, are rare coins used for only specific purposes. Though only used in specific circumstances, the Scholar Favor Token is still an extremely useful item, although difficult to find.

There are three total Favor Tokens in Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Merchants Favor, Scholars Favor, and Power Favor. Each Token has only a few corresponding uses and is used primarily to obtain services rather than goods. If you are either trying to find a use for your Scholar Favor Tokens or looking to find more Tokens, here’s what you need to do.

What are Scholar Favor Tokens in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

Stack up those tokens. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Scholar Favor Tokens can be used to either hire musicians or given to cartographers in exchange for treasure maps. Musicians can be found sporadically throughout Baghdad and in exchange for a Scholar Favor Token, can play a short song. This song will distract nearby guards and let you pass by without detection. I found this use particularly useful either whenever I’m in a restricted zone or have a high notoriety level.

Next, you can also sell your Scholar Favor Token in exchange for maps from cartographers in the Commander’s District. These maps will lead you to hidden treasure chests that can grant gear, crafting materials, Elixirs, and other goods.

How to get Scholar Favor Tokens in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

There are two ways to get Scholar Favor Tokens in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The best and most reliable way to farm tokens of any kind is by taking and completing contracts from the Bureau. At the bottom of each contract will be a listed reward, which usually includes tokens, gear, crafting materials, or large sums of Dirham.

Next, you can also pickpocket random civilians on the street. Though you won’t always find a Scholar Favor Token this way, you will also pick up plenty of other materials that you might need.

No matter how you find your Scholar Favor Tokens, I suggest that you always keep at least one on you at a time, as you never know when it might come in handy.

