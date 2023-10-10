Assassin’s Creed Mirage has secret missions you may never find

Assassin’s Creed Mirage players are finding unexpected treasures. These aren’t just shiny objects or rare weapons either, but hidden side quests sprinkled throughout Badghad that aren’t mentioned in any official guide.

One lucky player today heard a cat meowing near Jarjaraya. Drawn by its cries, they decided to follow it, which led them straight into a den of snakes. After fending off the snakes, the player followed the cat back home, where its owner thanked them for returning it. The simple act of following a sound turned into a mini-rescue mission.

Another player heard the desperate cries of a woman standing next to a body. Wanting to help, they approached, only to find it was an ambush. A mob of enemies surrounded the player, turning what seemed like a damsel-in-distress moment into an intense battle.

But while rescue missions are exciting, not all of the secret missions fall into that category. Near Anbar, a player spotted a trail of shimmering coins. They followed the path, and it eventually led them to a hidden chest filled with treasure. So, it seems secret treasure hunts are on the menu, too.

There’s a catch, though. These hidden quests are like needles in a haystack. They’re rare and can be easily missed. Some players have played for more than 15 hours before finding one. Still, the fact they exist at all is a testament to how much depth and immersion Assassin’s Creed Mirage has.

So, for those diving into Assassin’s Creed Mirage, keep your eyes and ears open. You never know when a simple walk might turn into an unexpected adventure. The main story is on the shorter side; it takes around 20 hours to finish. But it should take players who want to leave no stone unturned much longer, especially if they’re looking for all of these secret missions.

