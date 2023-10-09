Assassin’s Creed Mirage has an Easter egg only the biggest cat lovers will find

Assassin’s Creed Mirage includes numerous cute animals you can interact with, and one in particular has garnered fans’ attention.

In a Reddit thread from Oct. 7, a player shared a screenshot of a cat with a snout shaped like the AC logo, asking the community if it was done on purpose. The answer is more complicated than they thought.

The cat was designed after the real companion of an AC fan. Players found a comment on social media where a user shared a photo of a cat of their friends, with the unusual shape on their snout.

They asked the developer to add this cat to the game as an homage to the animal, who had “recently crossed the rainbow bridge.” The comment had garnered much attention from the fans, but they certainly didn’t expect the developer to make this effort.

The cute feline had the Assassin’s Creed logo on her snout. Image via Alanna Sas

The in-game cat is impressively similar to the one shown in the photo, from its snout to the overall colors. In the Reddit thread, the response was overwhelmingly positive, expressing how touching this attention was and made their hearts melt.

“Can we upvote this to the top,” wrote one of the thread’s top-voted comments. “I think this was a ‘well-deserved homage and request’ that the developers possibly listened to.”

On social media, the cat’s owner shared more photos of their “catsassin,” with its unusual fur pattern. It’s only fitting for it to end up immortalized in the game.

Pets, and cats in particular, are common occurrences in AC Mirage, as the developer has put a lot of effort into Bagdad’s immersive features. Not only do they breathe more life into the game’s universe, but they are also features players can actually interact with.

You can pick up cats in the streets, and interact with them to receive warm cuddles and cute meows. That might be the perfect break from the thrilling adventures of Basim.

