Can you pet cats in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

The cat is out of the bag on this one.

While story and gameplay are vital in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the question of whether or not you can pet the cat might just supersede everything.

Many players are becoming more and more curious about the appearance of pets in games. “Can you pet the dog,” has become a hot question at times, and now the same question can be asked of cats in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Whether you love them or hate them, cats are great! So, can you idly walk past a fluffy feline in Assassin’s Creed Mirage and have Basim interact with it?

Can you pet the cat in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

Well isn’t that adorable? | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Cat lovers rejoice—you absolutely can pet cats in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

We’re not sure if Basim secretly smells of catnip, but if you approach a random cat in the streets of Baghdad and press Triangle on PlayStation, Y on Xbox, or E on PC, then it will immediately warm to you.

By that, we mean you can pick it up, and it will stretch out and become instantly comfortable with you. It will meow, rub its face against you, and embodies all the great traits of the perfect cat.

Where to find cats in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Walk around the streets of Assassin’s Creed Mirage for long enough, and no doubt you’ll quite literally butt heads with a cat.

There is no specific spot to find them as they seem to be randomly generated and can appear every so often in random locations.

So, if you start to get withdrawal symptoms shortly after petting your first cat, you needn’t worry. There will be plenty of time to give much-needed pets to cats as they appear frequently throughout Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

