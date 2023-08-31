This Armored Core 6 feature would take Elden Ring to the next level

Armored Core 6 is a mech game at its core, but the sequel takes plenty of inspiration from FromSoftware’s Souls genre, which the studio birthed. With that being the case, it’s time for Elden Ring to take a page from the book of Armored Core.

You may be thinking, “Why would I want mechs rolling around in the Lands Between?” Trust me, even I know how absurd that sounds, but it’s not the part of the Armored Core formula I believe FromSoftware should be bringing over.

Instead, what I’m talking about is simpler: the mission replay system.

We (probably) won’t see mech battles in the Lands Between any time soon. Image via Bandai Namco

No, Elden Ring doesn’t have missions, that’s clear. But, it’s the boss fights players are dying for, and giving them a chance to enjoy victory again would be a welcomed change.

Of course, you can do this right now by starting a new playthrough or entering the New Game Plus mode. This suggestion would instead give players a way to test themselves against familiar foes during playthroughs, and also give them a way to earn runes that aren’t just grinding through nameless mobs.

We’ve all been there. You’re not powerful enough to take down Starscourge Radahn so you instead head back into Caelid slaying enemies in mindless fashion just to acrue runes. No one’s getting in trouble here, so let’s be honest. This is the reason rune farms exist. But what if you could instead go back and kill Godrick the Grafted for a second time to help with the leveling process? I know I’d prefer that.

This is one area where Armored Core shines. If you’re stuck on Sea Spider then you can go back and test your patience with Balteus one more time with the prospect of COAM on the line. This helps the grinding process stay enjoyable and in fact, seems to speed it up.

There’s always that one battle you want to try just one more time. Image via FromSoftware

Gamers have been longing for this feature in Elden Ring for some time. It even inspired modders to create their own version of boss replay systems simply so you can take your rage out against Radagon and the other bosses to your heart’s delight.

FromSoftware has already embraced a system like this in a Souls game prior, so the idea of adding it to Elden Ring shouldn’t seem to be out there. Sekiro had the Reflections of Strength mode that would let you face off against bosses previously slain, and something like this would go a long way in the dev’s biggest game.

While it wouldn’t seem likely to be a part of Shadow of the Erdtree, Elden Ring’s upcoming first DLC, hopefully in the future, the uber-popular Souls title will give fans the option to replay battles against the bosses in Elden Ring without a full reset.

