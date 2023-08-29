Almost half of Armored Core 6 players can’t beat this boss on PC

Over 40 percent of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon playing on PC (Steam) still haven’t defeated BALTEUS, the final boss of act one—and we’re not really surprised.

BALTEUS is arguably the first tough boss in Armored Core 6. Not only do you have the right build equipped, but you must approach the battle carefully as BALTEUS can stagger you with missiles or melt your Armored Core with flamethrowers. Players are bound to die to BALTEUS at least a couple of times until they figure out the right strategy.

At the time of writing, only 57.7 percent of Armored Core 6 players on Steam have beaten BALTEUS and unlocked the Contact achievement as per the game’s achievements page. Since the game was released on Aug. 25, numerous players commented on Reddit about how hard they were finding it to defeat BALTEUS.

“I actually think it’s impossible. I’ve beaten every FromSoftware game like 50 times so I’m used to difficulty but OH MY GOD this is a whole another level of bullshiterry,” one Armored Core 6 player said.

“He just seems to have way too much on his side for an early game boss, I’ve been stuck fighting him and bashing my head against a wall for hours now,” another player added.

The Armored Core franchise is known for being difficult, so it’s no wonder FromSoftware made BALTEUS a tough cookie to crack.

The good news is, if you’re still having issues defeating BALTEUS and desperately want to move on from him, you can check out what’s the best build to beat him and a detailed step-by-step guide for the battle itself.

