Armored Core 6’s first patch is finally answering many players’ prayers

Armored Core 6‘s first patch is here, and it’s made a lot of players very happy indeed. BALTEUS has been nerfed and rifles have been buffed.

The patch dropped earlier today, and the full notes are quite light. Still, the most important point is that BALTEUS has been nerfed. This tricky boss has caused many players to quit the game. It almost made me quit the damn review when I took hours to best it.

According to dataminer king_bore_haha, its homing has been made worse. It fires a bazillion missiles, but, mercifully, FromSoftware has lowered their accuracy, meaning you have a much higher chance of survival now. This has likely also affected its stagger-inducing bazooka.

Some minor Armored Core 6 patch 1.02 datamining



Take some of this with a grain of salt since the data formats are not quite as accurate as they were in Elden Ring.



To start, the 2 hardest bosses were nerfed. You know the ones. pic.twitter.com/re5FKHOos4 — king bore haha / george (@king_bore_haha) September 11, 2023

Chapter Four boss Ibis CEL 240 has had its attack power massively reduced. Some attacks are down 15-25 percent damage, according to king_bore. This was maybe the toughest boss in the game, and walled me for hours as well, so this nerf feels justified. The Sea Spider boss has also been nerfed, now taking more of every kind of damage, but especially energy, so get those plasma missiles equipped.

It’s also buffed many weapons, including one of my favorites, the LR-036 CURTIS. It now has increased attack power and decreased reload time. This is the same with many of the other rifles and submachine guns in AC6.

Players over on the Armored Core subreddit are very happy with these changes.

“Here hoping they’re buffing rifles. Update: LET’S GOOOOOOO,” cheered justsyafiq. Players also pointed out this patch is focused on “adjustments that will allow players more build diversity in the early and mid-game,” and PvP-focused balance patches will be coming at a later date.

I think these are great changes and will help me out in my NG++ run while I go for the secret ending. But I’m also glad I get to maintain bragging rights and say I beat pre-nerf BALTEUS and Ibis without guides.

About the author