Armored Core 6’s brutal difficulty sees Asmongold eventually give up in all-time rage quit

Despite being something of a boss-fighting veteran due to his years of MMO experience, Asmongold spent four hours dying to one of the toughest bosses in Armored Core 6 and ended up rage-quitting from the game and his Twitch stream while tackling it over the weekend.

The Sea Spider boss arrives early in chapter two, but it’s far from a walk in the park. For a lot of players, it’s the point in AC6 where the training wheels come off. The key to beating it is being aggressive in the first phase and using the plasma sword, then avoiding the spinning red laser melee attack by keeping your distance in the second.

But that’s easier said than done given how intense the fight is.

Asmongold learnt that the hard way by wiping to it for four hours straight, edging a little closer to insanity with each AC6 death.

By the end, he had clearly enough and decided to call it quits. At that point, he seemed to have stopped being able to recognize what was killing him. All he knew, it seemed, was his anger, frustration, and fatigue had hit boiling point. He was done.

Just when it sounded like Asmongold might have been done for good though, the resilient MMO veteran jumped back on the saddle the next day, learnt from his mistakes, and actually managed to defeat the Sea Spider.

The Twitch star went from experiencing the lowest of lows to the highest of highs. It was the gruelling experience he and others have come to expect from FromSoftware, but with a high-octane mech suit instead of swords and shields, and different combat.

Related: Armored Core 6 ending guide: All endings explained

The Sea Spider is one of the first real tests in AC6, but it’s far from the only one; others come close and even surpass it, especially in New Game Plus and beyond. Still, defeating it is a prerequisite to that, and an important lesson to learn.

About the author