Armored Core 6: How to increase weight capacity in AC6

One of the more common sights you’ll see when trying to craft a build in Armored Core 6 is the term “Overburdened.” This means your current build has exceeded its weight limit and you either need to equip lighter gear or equip gear that increases your overall weight capacity.

You can see your current weight capacity by going to the Garage and then viewing the Assembly. This is where you equip your owned parts in AC6. Here, you can look at the graph in the bottom-right corner of the screen and look at the line that says “Current Load.” This shows your current load and the maximum load that your AC can carry. The arrow on the line shows your maximum load, so you’ll need to move that arrow if you want to equip more weight.

You can see exactly how to do that in AC6 by reading the guide below.

Increase Current Load capacity in Armored Core 6, explained

There is one primary method of increasing your Current Load capacity in AC6. This is through the “Legs” part on your mech.

Your mech’s stats in AC6, which shows your Current Load. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The legs you equip on your AC will determine how much weight you can carry. Most of the different leg parts in the game have a unique Current Load capacity. Lighter legs will have a lesser capacity while heavier legs will usually carry a higher capacity. Of course, while it’s nice to have a higher Current Load capacity, equipping heavier legs comes with disadvantages as well. You will be slower and could have a worse EN Load, which will affect what other gear you can equip.

Related: Armored Core 6: Can you get more ammo in AC6?

I have spent hours in AC6 trying to find different builds that accommodate everything I want to select, and I recommend that you always start with your legs first. This will determine everything else you can equip as you need to stay under your Current Load capacity before dropping into a mission. Once you have the legs you want, you’ll know how much weight you can carry and can make decisions on other parts from there.

About the author