Armored Core 6: Best builds to defeat the Juggernaut in AC6

The Juggernaut is the first real boss you’ll come up against in Armored Core 6, and this early in the game, your range of parts and weapons is fairly limited. So, what should you bring to this gunfight?

We’ll break down each part of the best build to defeat the Juggernaut so you’re ready to rumble.

The best build to defeat Juggernaut in AC6

Sixteen missiles ought to do the trick. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Below, you’ll find our best build for taking on the Juggernaut in Act One of Armored Core 6. I tried a variety of assemblies but ultimately, I focused on maximum damage output whilst ensuring I kept weight down for a bit of mobility. While there are a select few must-haves for this loadout, there are some parts that you can swap out interchangeably to suit your playstyle.

Right Hand: HML-G2/P19MLT-O4 Missile Launcher

The key to a missile build? Don’t miss. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The HML-G2 is one of the first weapons you’ll unlock and it will serve you well throughout Act One. With a quick lock-on time and four heat-seeking missiles, this launcher is a well-balanced and versatile weapon for a variety of encounters.

For this boss fight it’s all about damage. This early on in the game you won’t have access to a ton of the heavier firepower you’ll unlock later, so for now this will be your go-to.

Left Hand: HI-32: BU-TT/A Pulse Blade

It slices, it dices, it turns mechs into piles of scrap! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Pulse Blade is by far one of the best weapons in the entire game. Its true power is in its lock-on ability. If you trigger it at close range to an enemy, your mech will automatically move toward them and strike with two rapid slashes.

When fighting the Juggernaut up close you’ll want to target his back as even a plasma sword won’t be able to cut through his heavy front armor.

Shoulders: BML-G1/P20MLT-04 Four-Cell Missile Launchers

Why bring four missiles when you could bring eight? Screenshot by Dot Esports

We may be a little biased, but we love missile builds. The vast majority of enemies either don’t have countermeasures or simply aren’t fast enough to dodge your missiles. That means when you lock on, those bad boys are guaranteed to hit.

Pack a four-pack of missiles on each shoulder for the fight with the Juggernaut via the BML-G1. With the launcher in your right hand, you’ll be able to sling out 12 missiles in total to rain down absolute carnage on the Jugg.

Head: HD-012 Melander C3

Don’t lose your head. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Melander series of parts are outstanding for medium builds. They offer good protection without having to sacrifice mobility by adding tons of weight. And trust us, you’ll need mobility for the fight with the Juggernaut to dodge his incredibly powerful attacks.

Core: VP-40s

Putting the core in Armored Core. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is another all-around solid piece for any medium build. You’ll see solid defensive performance while still maintaining mobility on the battlefield.

Arms: AR-012 Melander C3

The right to bear arms. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We picked a pair of Melander arms to go with our head. Turns out matching parts work great together; who would have thought? These arms will give you solid protection and load while keeping your weight balanced.

Legs: LG-011 Melander

Never skip leg day. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We promise this guide is not sponsored by Balam Industries. Partially because Balam Industries doesn’t actually exist, but mostly because these parts just work really well for a medium-build, which is what you should be aiming for before entering the Juggernaunt encounter.

Dodging is critically important and while it’s great to be dishing out damage non-stop, if you can’t dodge and move quickly, you’ll find yourself a burning wreck in no time.

Booster: ALULA/21E

Give yourself a boost. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like our Melander gear focus, these boosters will keep you nice and nimble on the battlefield. This is crucial for this encounter, as you’ll need to dodge around a massive tank that’s trying to turn you into the mech equivalent of roadkill.

FCS: FCS-G1/PO1

Choose your chip. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your FCS (Fire Control System) determines the effectiveness of specific weapons. This is particularly apt for our missile build, as we want a good balance between close, medium, and long-range lock-on support.

Generator: AG-J-098 JOSO

The power is yours. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Finally, you’ll want a decent generator. Unfortunately, your choices are fairly limited this early on in the game. The JOSO, however, should help you get the job done thanks to its moderate output and above-average recharge.

