Armored Core 6: Best build to beat the Honest Brute in AC6

Honest Brute is honestly tough to beat. This boss gets all up in your business with a very annoying flamethrower and is a generally tough customer as far as AC pilots go.

If you’re having a little trouble getting past him don’t worry, we found him difficult too—but with the right AC build, you’ll have no problems taking down this big bad.

The best build to defeat Honest Brute in AC6

Below you’ll find my build for bringing down the Honest Brute in Armored Core 6. Obviously, your playstyle may differ, but after a couple of attempts at facing this annoying boss and his infuriating flamethrower, you may want to try an alternate approach—and I think this setup will have you jumping for joy.

Right Arm: DF-GA-08 HU-BEN minigun

Never very mini, is it? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The minigun is a great choice for one-on-one engagements. Its high rate of fire and deep well of ammo will keep you dealing out a steady stream of damage throughout the fight.

You’ll need to keep your distance from brute as he’s packing a flamethrower and a chainsaw arm. Get close at your peril. Kinetic weapons and missiles are the way to go for this bad boy.

Left Arm: HML-G2/P19MLT-04 missile launcher

Ol’ reliable. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

So far the HML is the only hand weapon we’ve come across with a lock-on function. In medium-range engagements, an extra four missiles to throw the enemy’s way can make all the difference. It certainly did for us against Brute.

Shoulders: BML-G2/P16SPL-08 missile launchers

Many mini missiles; say that five times fast. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The BML missile launcher’s projectiles break apart as they approach their target and into a cluster of smaller missiles. They heatseek too so no need for a lock-on, just point these in the enemy’s general direction and let ’em fly.

This is a high mobility fight so these kind of fire and forget weapons are perfect. We liked this launcher so much that we packed two in our fight with Brute. We’re sure you can guess who walked away in one piece.

Head: HD-012 MELANDER C3

It’s hard not to have a big head when you’re a giant robot. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

We’re pretty partial to Melander parts. They’re durable but won’t break the bank when it comes to weight. And since you’ve got that hefty minigun, you’ll need to make up the weight difference. The Melander set has been a staple in a number of our guides: the balance is just too good to pass up.

Core: BD-012 Melander C3

Rock solid core. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

This Melander core is based on a lighter frame, perfect for balancing our AC to stay nimble. Too slow and you’ll be a sitting duck just begging to be roasted by Brute’s flamethrower.

Arms: AC-2000 Tool Arm

Pick the right tools for the job. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The tool arms are a great choice for a medium-light build. They can carry a decent load, giving you the option of packing heavier firepower on a lighter AC—exactly what we need for this fight.

Legs: LG-012 Melander C3

Light legs are the best legs. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In keeping with our medium weight/high mobility build we have the LG-012 legs. You’ll need to do a lot of dodging and boosting in this fight so remember, keep things light but be prepared to take at least one or two punches.

Booster: ALULA/21E

Give yourself a boost. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The ALULAs are the booster of choice for fast-paced duels like this. You won’t be going vertical in this fight, as the Honest Brute sticks to the ground for combat, so going for a set of boosters that favors quick and agile dodges will be your best bet.

FCS: FCS-G2/P05

Stick to medium range or end up medium-well. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Not to sound like a broken record, but did we mention Honest Brute has a flamethrower? You want to keep far away enough to not get cooked but close enough that your missiles won’t have a hard time locking on. The FCS-G2 maxes out your medium-range assist, making it perfect for this fight.

Generator: FG-GN-06 Ming-Tang

Get your energy up. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You’ll need a lot of energy to stay one step ahead of the Brute and the Ming-Tang offers solid capacity, recharge, and weight. Typically the generator is one of the heaviest parts of an AC build so make a note here for other builds you may try: the Ming-Tang is a great fit for medium builds.

Expansion: Pulse Armor

Best expansion by far. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Finally, you’ll want some extra protection against all that fire coming your way. The Pulse Armor will create a bubble of protection around you and is, in our humble opinion, the best all-round expansion for keeping yourself alive.

That should be all you need besides your wits to take on Humble Brute. Good luck!

