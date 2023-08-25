Armored Core 6: How to beat Honest Brute in AC6

Did you know one of the best ways to destroy a tank in real life is to set it on fire? This is where the famous “Molotov cocktail” came in handy in World War II. Unfortunately, you’ll be on the receiving end of some flames in this fight, so here’s how not to get cooked.

Best build to beat Honest Brute in AC6

Say hello to my little friend. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

We’ll have a more in-depth guide on our build for this fight but for the sake of brevity, here’s a quick snapshot. For weapons, we recommend:

Right arm – the DF-GA-08 HU-BEN minigun.

Left arm – HML-G2/P19MLT-04 missile launcher.

Shoulders – BML-G2/P16SPL-08 missile launchers.

This is a medium-range fight; you’ll want to keep a good distance away while chipping away at Brute’s health bar.

Honest Brute is packing a flamethrower, making getting close enough to use more intimate weapons like shotguns or swords a very, very bad idea. To boot he’s got some kind of gnarly melee weapon that looks like it’s for cutting down metal trees.

Honest Brute’s attack pattern in AC6

And, yep, I’m on fire. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Honest Brute has one attack pattern: drive toward you with a flamethrower going like it’s July 4 at your pyromaniac uncle’s house. You want to avoid him and keep your distance, move in a circle and dodge away if he gets too close.

Best weapons to use against Honest Brute in AC6

Send it. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

When you’ve got some breathing room, feel free to nail him with some missiles. The dual missile launchers on your back break apart into clusters of projectiles—eight per rocket. They heatseek their target and the bombs close around it like a fist. It’s a thing of beauty to see an enemy take a pair of these right to the face.

You’ve also got your four-cell launcher on your right arm so fire at will with that and spray him with lead with your minigun.

Do you get to keep Honest Brute’s flamethrower?

Brute goes boom. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Yes, you do. This is one of the rare fights where defeating an enemy AC gives you the weapon they were trying to kill you with. Brute won’t need it anymore, seeing as how you just blew him into tiny pieces.

The flamethrower is okay for toasting small enemies but we’ve yet to find a good use for it in fighting bosses or sub-bosses. We’re sure there’s a close-combat scenario waiting for us where this will come in handy.

Until then we’ll be using this for marshmallows. Really big marshmallows.

About the author