Armored Core 6: All Battle Log’s Loghunt rewards

Armored Core 6’s take on side missions is the loghunt system. By completing objectives marked with a chip icon in some missions, you get a battle log that will add up to all others you have to increase your loghunt level. Whenever that level increases, you get a reward. There’s a total of 15 tiers of loghunt to go through and more than 60 battle logs to collect across multiple playthroughs.

It’s impossible to reach max loghunt level in one playthrough because some battle logs are locked behind special decision missions in New Game Plus and New Game Plus Plus. You must be patient and really love Armored Core 6 because it will take you three full playthroughs to collect every battle log in the game.

Look for the chip icon to find battle logs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The ultimate reward is the prestigious Coral Oscillator WT 101.

Full loghunt rewards list in AC6

Here’s every reward you get at each level of Armored Core 6’s loghunt:

Loghunt level Reward 1 04-101 MIND ALPHA (Arms) 2 44-141 JVLN ALPHA (Detonating Bazooka) 3 06-041 MIND ALPHA (Bipedal Legs) 4 45-091 JVLN BETA (Detonating Missile Launcher) 5 07-061 MIND ALPHA (Core) 6 44-143 HMMR (Plasma Thrower) 7 06-042 MIND BETA (Reverse Joint Legs) 8 IB-C03G: NGI 000 (Generator) 9 45-091 ORBT (Laser Orbit) 10 20-081 MIND ALPHA (Head) 11 IB-C03F: WLT 001 (FCS) 12 44-142 KRSV (Multi Energy Rifle/Karasawa) 13 IB-C03B: NGI 001 (Booster) 14 20-082 MIND BETA (Head) 15 IB-C03W2: WLT 101 (Coral Oscillator)

Should you collect every battle log in AC6?

You should get all battle logs in Armored Core 6 if you want every weapon and part you can collect in the game. The rewards are unique and exclusive to the loghunt progression, but they are not required to complete the game in any way. You can beat AC6 with the parts you get from the shop, making the loghunt ones just a nice bonus to show off or to make fights easier.

You can use any of these parts in PvP. If you think any of them fit your build and you want to slash enemies with a WLT 101, go for it. None of them seem to be meta in the early days of AC6 Nest combats, so it’s not something you should worry about for this mode either.

