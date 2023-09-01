Armored Core 6: 6 best Share ID codes in AC6

Armored Core 6 includes a robust sharing system allowing any pilot to use community created AC builds—as long as they have the required code, that is.

Sure, blowing up enemy mercs in AC6 is fun, but do you know what’s even more fun? Playing dress up with your giant killing machine of a mech. Luckily, FromSoftware understood the assignment.

It’s important to note that community AC builds can’t be used unless you already have the requisite parts, so players who are a bit later in the game will probably get the most utility out of these codes (It’s okay, BALTEUS is stumping me too.) Even so, the creativity in these is undeniable, and the temptation to battle across Rubicon as a selection of pop culture robots is a strong one. I’ve rounded up a few of the best community custom builds I’ve seen on the internet, from the bizarre to the just plain cool, and included the Share ID for each one if you feel like trying them out yourself.

Best community AC builds in Armored Core 6

Wall-E

Crush your enemies like a garbage cube. This one seemed like an inevitability, but it’s still weird to see a towering, armed-to-the-teeth version of Wall-E the friendly trash disposal robot. Evidently, he’s had enough of helping people resettle Earth, and has decided to take the exact opposite approach—if you feel like helping him in this endeavor, you can use this build with share code QQHVAVT09U4F on PC specifically.

Mr. Krabs

Anytime there’s a way to make money, you can bet your bottom dollar Eugene Krabs will be there. One can only assume he’s left the Krusty Krab in the care of its employees while he’s off chasing Coral, presumably looking to get a quick buck out of it. While SpongeBob Squarepants was surprisingly educational about marine biology for a kids’ cartoon, I must have missed the episode where Mr. Krabs grew to 50 feet tall and picked up a building-sized missile launcher. If you want a part of this madness for yourself, the Share ID is TS533N4YHV46, exclusively for Xbox players.

MSN-04 Sazabi

Comparisons between Armored Core and Mobile Suit Gundam will inevitably be drawn, presumably until the end of time, but all it took was one brave soul to cross them over. Show those amateurs how to do it with this stunningly accurate recreation of the MSN-04 Sazabi mech suit—psychic powers, however, are not included. The code for this one is MAVXRBSQ1TTL, and it’s available on PlayStation consoles.

V3N0M

It seems like no discussion of pop culture would be complete without mentioning Marvel, and even Armored Core 6 is no exception. I’m pretty sure there’s no comic storyline where Venom turns into a giant combat mech, but it wouldn’t surprise me. Either way, you can pretend you’re playing a particularly weird episode of What If…? with the code 91SS76UJ4DQM, also available only on PlayStation consoles.

The Big Bite

With all the corporations vying for power on Rubicon 3, it was only a matter of time before a familiar one showed up. Apparently, 7-Eleven needs some of that precious Coral to power their constantly broken Icee machines and reheat their hot dogs. You, too, can fight for the cause of easily accessible snacks and questionable burritos with this AC build: the Share ID is ID82XMT8V105HD, and it is unfortunately only available for PC players.

PEPSIMAN

Speaking of corporations throwing their hat in the ring, short-lived advertising icon Pepsiman has been brought out of retirement for one last job. Although it’s never been totally clear what exactly Pepsiman is, all you need to know is that he’s ready to do whatever it takes to stake Pepsi’s claim on Rubicon. If you think you’re up to helping him with this auspicious goal, Pepsiman’s code is 7BRPPXHJALQL, usable only on PC.

While there’s certainly no shortage of options for entire builds, if you prefer something more subtle, check out our list of best community emblems as well. Ultimately, your mech is what you make it in the most literal sense possible, so choose wisely out there.

