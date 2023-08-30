Armored Core 6: 6 best Custom Emblem Share ID codes in AC6

Inarguably, one of the best things about building your Armored Core 6 mech is the sheer amount of customization available. Beyond the AC itself, pilots are given access to a layered, complex emblem maker, letting them literally leave their mark on Rubicon with share codes.

Emblems can be either used as pilot ID or plastered all over your AC—or both, if you’re all about personal branding. It took no time at all for the community to push the emblem maker to its limits, and the good news is that any user-created emblem can be equipped by players on the same platform as long as they have the corresponding share code.

Don’t worry; every entry on this list will include said code so you too can blast through Rubicon in style.

Best community emblems in Armored Core 6

Fox Hound Special Force Group

Code: U2E3PNX7ZG8L

Platform: PlayStation

This emblem hails from the other long running series about war, capitalism and giant mechs. The elite Fox Hound unit’s logo has been iconic since the 90s, and is the perfect choice to slap on your recreation of Metal Gear REX—or just pretend you’re Solid Snake.

Although a giant combat robot isn’t exactly stealthy, Snake does have proven mech piloting experience as shown in that unforgettable sequence in Metal Gear Solid 4… so who’s to say he couldn’t find his way to Rubicon at some point? The share code for this one is U2E3PNX7ZG8L, and it’s available only on PlayStation consoles, the Metal Gear series’ longtime home.

Please Be Patient: Student Driver

Code: XSGT36GP1CFT

Platform: PlayStation

If you’re a newcomer to the Armored Core series, or even a veteran shaking off the dust, this emblem might just capture how you feel being thrust into the middle of a planet spanning corporate war. If “Why is everyone trying to kill me? I just got here!” crosses your mind often, letting your enemies know just how new you are to the art of AC piloting might get some small amount of mercy from them. It’s worth a shot, at least. The share code is XSGT36GP1CFT, which is only usable by PlayStation players.

Beast Rune

Code: E3S9U4XY6C4D

Platform: Xbox

In Bloodborne, another FromSoft masterpiece, this rune helped you go beast mode—literally. In AC6, it’s unfortunately just another way to call back to the foggy streets of Yharnam, letting those around you know that you’re no stranger to taking on impossible odds. If only there was a fifty-foot Saw Cleaver you could use to drive the point home, but the Pulse Blade is almost as good, right? The code for this one is E3S9U4XY6C4D, and may be the closest Xbox players will come to getting their hands on Bloodborne anytime soon.

Related: Don’t sleep on Armored Core 6’s melee weapons

Chippin’ In

Code: 2YKM599GFVJN

Platform: Xbox

Johnny Silverhand may not be one of Walter’s Hounds, but he is an augmented human all the same. Now, you can express his rebel spirit with a flawless recreation of the Chippin’ In album art from Cyberpunk 2077 and take Samurai’s anthems from one dark future to a somehow even darker one. Giant aviator shades for your AC are unfortunately not included. The share code is 2YKM599GFVJN, which is locked to Xbox consoles.

I Defeated Balteus

Code: TM1NAGR1JCDV

Platform: PC

With all the visitors Rubicon 3 gets, legally sanctioned and otherwise, it’s a surprise no one’s tried to break into the tourism industry there yet. Now you can be a trailblazer with this “I defeated BALTEUS and all I got was this lousy decal” emblem, which is not only funny but also shows off your mastery of AC6’s most brutal difficulty spike by far. Sadly, the emblem is only available for PC players, but for those lucky enough to be part of that demographic, the share code is TM1NAGR1JCDV.

Sobbing Emoji

Code: YDPXVMGGYGRG

Platform: PC

Last but not least, this emblem sums up the feelings of many an AC6 pilot struggling seemingly endlessly against Rubicon’s many challenges. Who hasn’t felt like this after getting smacked down by a boss with only a sliver of its health bar remaining? With this decal painted on your mech, you can make your internal feelings external and let your enemies know just how much of an impact they’re having on you. The Share ID for this one is YDPXVMGGYGRG, and it’s unfortunately only available for PC players, which may make those playing on consoles sad all over again.

About the author