How to get Giant Bee Honey in Ark: Survival Ascended

Giant Bee Honey is an extremely valuable resource in Ark: Survival Ascended but is not easy to get your hands on—especially early into your progression.

A crucial ingredient for crafting Sweet Vegetable Cake, Giant Bee Honey can be found in dangerous areas across the map that can cause problems for even the most experienced survivors if they are not well equipped.

Thankfully, we’re here to help with the buzzword on how to get the sweet, sweet loot for yourself.

How to farm Giant Bee Honey in Ark: Survival Ascended

The bear necessities. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To get Giant Bee Honey in Ark: Survival Ascended, you will need to find Giant Bee Hives across the map. These can mostly be found in the Redwood Forest, although they can also be located on the side of cliffs across The Island.

Much like Beaver Dams, Giant Bee Hives can be accessed by hitting the interact button (E on PC, Y on Xbox, Triangle on PlayStation) and Giant Bee Honey can be found in the inventory. However, it will also result in bees spawning and becoming aggressive toward you.

Each Giant Bee Hive in the wild provides five pieces of Giant Bee Honey and can be interacted with every 15 minutes.

If you’re looking to gather Giant Bee Honey from the wild on mass, taming a Dire Bear is a great choice as Giant Bee Hives can be harvested at twice the normal rate without aggravating bees.

However, the best method for obtaining large amounts of Giant Bee Honey is by taming a Giant Bee itself, which provides access to a Giant Bee Hive without the bees becoming aggressive towards you when you interact with the inventory.

Once tamed, a Giant Bee Hive owned by a tamed Bee provides a significantly higher yield than you can obtain from hives in the wild—although you must provide a steady supply of Rare Flowers to keep the hive running.

Without Rare Flowers, the hive will lose health and eventually break. It’s also worth noting that while the bees will not get aggressive to you, you will still receive a negative status effect when interacting with the inventory. To avoid this, use Bug Repellant or a full suit of Hazard Gear.