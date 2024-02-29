How to find and tame the Gigantoraptor in ARK: Survival Ascended

There are plenty of dinos to capture on the mystical Island of Ark Survival: Ascended, but not many are as enticing as the territorial Gigantoraptor. If you’re wondering how to tame this giant, orphan-loving beast, this guide will help you do just that.

Added to the latest Ark with Patch 1.035.011, the Gigantoraptor is known for being overly protective of its young despite its gentle nature. Interestingly, according to its entry in the diary, no one has been able to tame an adult Gigantoraptor so far. Fret not—there are ways to add the dino to your collection. But before that, you have to activate it.

How to get a Gigantoraptor in Ark Survival: Ascended

They are fierce parents. Screenshot via Studio Wildcard on YouTube

Activate its mod first to get Gigantoraptor in Ark Survival: Ascended. To do so, go to the Ark Mod list menu and search for the creature’s name. When you see a mod with the name Gigantoraptor created by StudioWildcardMods, install it. Doing so will let you spawn the dino in your world.

After installing the mod, make sure to the Mod Settings and activate it. You can find it in the list of Available Mods after you install it. Alternatively, you can also download the Gigantoraptor mod from the popular website Curse Forge.

In Ark Survival: Ascended, Gigantoraptors spawn in the lush forest areas of The Island. You can almost always find one trotting around in the southwestern part of the map. Take a look at the map markers below for reference.

Find the beast in one of these regions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to tame a Gigantoraptor in Ark Survival: Ascended

In Ark Survival: Ascended, taming a Gigantoraptor involves an unconventional process. You can’t tame an adult Gigantoraptor, so you have to resort to taming its baby, which isn’t an easy process either.

Simply put, distract the adult Gigantoraptor and somehow sneak into its nest. Use the prompt to hide in the nest, and a baby will walk up to you. Once it’s near, you can play a mini-game with it, where you have to copy the emote it performs. You have to trigger the emote before the baby stops to avoid missing the window.

But beware, the parents may attack you if they realize you are in their nest. Be ready to leave the spot as soon as that happens. You can always return to the spot and try again.

In case you are wondering, players have successfully used eggs as food to distract adult Gigantoraptors. While you can’t tame them, you can build traps to capture the adult Gigantoraptors, which act as a great distraction while you interact with its babies. But make sure you trap them as close to the nest as possible—or the mini-game will not activate.