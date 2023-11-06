How to do a dino wipe in Ark: Survival Ascended

There are several situations in Ark: Survival Ascended that may lead you to opt to wipe the server of dinosaurs, which can thankfully be done relatively simply.

Whether you are struggling with server lag and want a potential fix, or have just installed some fresh mods and want to see new creatures spawn, using a Dino wipe command is a quick and easy route to go down.

However, it’s not as simple as other admin commands as it takes some time to implement, and you may need to attempt the command several times.

Dino wipe command in Ark: Survival Ascended

Before you enter the command for Dino wipe in Ark: Survival Ascended, I recommend backing up or saving your game first as there is a chance of a server crash after the command is entered.

You’ll need to pause your game to access the Console Commands section in Ark, which can be found in the bottom-left corner of the screen on the pause menu, which is where you need to enter the command itself.

Once you’ve opened the Console Commands menu, enter the command: DestroyWildDinos.

The command will take a short period of time to come into effect, around 10-20 seconds, and you can expect to see some freezing and lag while the command is processing—as it takes time to kill every wild dinosaur and creature on the map.

After the command is complete, dinosaurs and creatures will begin to respawn back at their normal rate and any new dinosaurs will now be added to the spawn table.