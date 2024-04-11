Ark: Survival Ascended: How to get Honey in Scorched Earth

Ark: Survival Ascended has a host of resources to gather, but obtaining some of them has been made even trickier on Scorched Earth. If you want to know where to get Honey, we’ve got you covered.

Honey in Ark: Survival Ascended is a crucial ingredient used to make Sweet Vegetable Cake and certain types of Kibble, so you eventually require a steady supply of the sticky treat. Scorched Earth is unforgiving, however, and it may take a while to find what you’re looking for.

We can tell you exactly where to look for Honey and Giant Bees on Scorched Earth, but as you’ll see in our dedicated guide, it’s not an easy task and requires some luck.

Where to get Honey on Scorched Earth in Ark: Survival Ascended

Obtaining Honey from a wild Bee Hive in Ark: Survival Ascended is not an easy task, nor is finding a Queen Bee to tame, due to the rarity of the material—so you will have to rely heavily on RNG to find what you need.

To obtain Giant Bee Honey, locate wild Bee Hives, which can only be found in the ravine near the middle of the map. You can use the gallery above to see where this is on the map and what the entrance looks like.

When traveling through the ravine, look up at the walls to locate Bee Hives. These will always be off the ground, so you may need to use a Grappling Hook or flying mount to reach them—and make sure to use a Ghillie Suit so you don’t attract the bees’ attention.

Access the Bee Hive inventory and take out the Giant Bee Honey. If you leave the Bee Hive intact, you can return after 15 minutes to gather more—but there is a far better way to get a steady supply of Honey.

To do that, you need to tame a Queen Giant Bee. When you find a Bee Hive, destroy it, and the Queen Bee will exit. From there, feed her food passively to tame her.

