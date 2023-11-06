Ark: Survival Ascended: Best single-player server settings
Who said playing solo can't be fun?
Image via Studio Wildcard
Ark: Survival Ascended is usually a game you play with others, but playing by yourself can be a blast too. The key is choosing the best settings so the game isn’t too easy or too tough, and the developers have provided plenty of them to help you fine-tune the experience.
Best single-player server settings in Ark: Survival Ascended
Difficulty Settings
Hard is the best difficulty for a single-player server in Ark: Survival Ascended. It’s better than Easy and Medium because the other two are far too easy, even for newcomers. You can also prevent Hard from being too difficult by fine-tuning individual settings to the ones listed below.
Player settings
Setting
Value
Damage
One
Resistance
One
Water Drain
0.7
Food Drain
0.7
Stamina Drain
0.7
Health Recovery
One
Harvesting Damage
Three
Creature settings
Setting
Value
Max Count
One
Damage
One
Resistance
One
Food Drain
0.7
Stamina Drain
One
Health Recovery
One
Harvesting Damage
Five
Turret Damage
One
Disable Taming
Off
Disable Riding
Off
Structure settings
Setting
Value
Damage
One
Resistance
One
Damage Repair Cooldown
179
Disable Structure Placement Collision
On
World settings
Setting
Value
XP Multiplier
Two
Taming Speed Multiplier
Four
Harvest Yield Multiplier
Five
Allow Speed Leveling
On
Allow Flyer Speed Leveling
On
Maximum Difficulty
On
Difficulty Level
One
PVE Mode
Off
Hardcore Mode
Off
Allow Unlimited Respecs
On
Game rules
Setting
Value
No Survivor Downloads
Off
No Dino Downloads
Off
No Item Downloads
Off
No Tribute Downloads
Off
Non-Dedicated Tethering Distance
One
Enable PVP Gamma
On
Show Creative Mode
Off
Disable Loot Crates
Off
Disable Friendly Fire
Off
Use Single Player Settings
On
What do these difficulty settings do?
Essentially, these difficulty settings moderate things like damage, resistance, and how much food and stamina you and your tamed dinosaurs need on the server.
They also tweas things like leveling speed, harvest yields, and more to strike a balance between being challenging and fun.