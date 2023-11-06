Ark: Survival Ascended: Best single-player server settings

Ark: Survival Ascended is usually a game you play with others, but playing by yourself can be a blast too. The key is choosing the best settings so the game isn’t too easy or too tough, and the developers have provided plenty of them to help you fine-tune the experience.

Best single-player server settings in Ark: Survival Ascended

Difficulty Settings

Hard is the best difficulty for a single-player server in Ark: Survival Ascended. It’s better than Easy and Medium because the other two are far too easy, even for newcomers. You can also prevent Hard from being too difficult by fine-tuning individual settings to the ones listed below.

Player settings

Setting Value Damage One Resistance One Water Drain 0.7 Food Drain 0.7 Stamina Drain 0.7 Health Recovery One Harvesting Damage Three

Creature settings

Setting Value Max Count One Damage One Resistance One Food Drain 0.7 Stamina Drain One Health Recovery One Harvesting Damage Five Turret Damage One Disable Taming Off Disable Riding Off

Structure settings

Setting Value Damage One Resistance One Damage Repair Cooldown 179 Disable Structure Placement Collision On

World settings

Setting Value XP Multiplier Two Taming Speed Multiplier Four Harvest Yield Multiplier Five Allow Speed Leveling On Allow Flyer Speed Leveling On Maximum Difficulty On Difficulty Level One PVE Mode Off Hardcore Mode Off Allow Unlimited Respecs On

Game rules

Setting Value No Survivor Downloads Off No Dino Downloads Off No Item Downloads Off No Tribute Downloads Off Non-Dedicated Tethering Distance One Enable PVP Gamma On Show Creative Mode Off Disable Loot Crates Off Disable Friendly Fire Off Use Single Player Settings On

What do these difficulty settings do?

Essentially, these difficulty settings moderate things like damage, resistance, and how much food and stamina you and your tamed dinosaurs need on the server.

They also tweas things like leveling speed, harvest yields, and more to strike a balance between being challenging and fun.