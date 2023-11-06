Ark: Survival Ascended: Best single-player server settings

Who said playing solo can't be fun?

A group of players in a cave in Ark: Survival Ascended fighting off bats.
Image via Studio Wildcard

Ark: Survival Ascended is usually a game you play with others, but playing by yourself can be a blast too. The key is choosing the best settings so the game isn’t too easy or too tough, and the developers have provided plenty of them to help you fine-tune the experience.

Best single-player server settings in Ark: Survival Ascended

Difficulty Settings

Hard is the best difficulty for a single-player server in Ark: Survival Ascended. It’s better than Easy and Medium because the other two are far too easy, even for newcomers. You can also prevent Hard from being too difficult by fine-tuning individual settings to the ones listed below.

Player settings

SettingValue
DamageOne
ResistanceOne
Water Drain0.7
Food Drain0.7
Stamina Drain0.7
Health RecoveryOne
Harvesting DamageThree

Creature settings

SettingValue
Max CountOne
DamageOne
ResistanceOne
Food Drain0.7
Stamina DrainOne
Health RecoveryOne
Harvesting DamageFive
Turret DamageOne
Disable TamingOff
Disable RidingOff

Structure settings

SettingValue
DamageOne
ResistanceOne
Damage Repair Cooldown179
Disable Structure Placement CollisionOn

World settings

SettingValue
XP MultiplierTwo
Taming Speed MultiplierFour
Harvest Yield MultiplierFive
Allow Speed LevelingOn
Allow Flyer Speed LevelingOn
Maximum DifficultyOn
Difficulty LevelOne
PVE ModeOff
Hardcore ModeOff
Allow Unlimited RespecsOn

Game rules

SettingValue
No Survivor DownloadsOff
No Dino DownloadsOff
No Item DownloadsOff
No Tribute DownloadsOff
Non-Dedicated Tethering DistanceOne
Enable PVP GammaOn
Show Creative ModeOff
Disable Loot CratesOff
Disable Friendly FireOff
Use Single Player SettingsOn

What do these difficulty settings do?

Essentially, these difficulty settings moderate things like damage, resistance, and how much food and stamina you and your tamed dinosaurs need on the server.

They also tweas things like leveling speed, harvest yields, and more to strike a balance between being challenging and fun.

