Ark: Survival Ascended: All Artifact locations on Scorched Earth

Ark: Survival Ascended brings back the hottest place on this planet, Scorched Earth, with improved graphics and a few new dinos and tweaks.

As you make your way through the not-so-deserted lands of Scorched Earth in Ark: Survival Ascended, you will inevitably run into your fair share of Wyverns and secret caves. If you dare venture inside and beat all the enemies that come your way, you can snag all three Artifacts available in this free DLC. In this guide, I’ll show you how to get the Artifacts and how to use them in Ark: Survival Ascended.

Church Cave location in Ark: Survival Ascended

You’ll definitely be praying when you venture inside. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Coordinates: Y: -76; X: 75

The Artifact of the Destroyer is inside the Church Cave in ASA: Scorched Earth, located in the southeast corner of the map.

All you have to do to find the Artifact of the Destroyer is follow the cave’s path downward. This is easier said than done with all the Rock Golems and Mantis that roam the area. Come well prepared.

Artifact of the Gatekeeper location in Ark: Survival Ascended

Two in hand, one more to go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Coordinates: Y: 61; X: 47

The Artifact of the Gatekeeper is in the Central Cave in ASA: Scorched Earth. As the name suggests, this cave sits at the center of the map.

Once you find the entrance to the cave in the coordinates above, head downward to the right until you spot a distinct small opening that stands out from its surroundings. This item respawns every 30 minutes in single-player mode or every three minutes if you’re playing online.

Artifact of the Crag location in Ark: Survival Ascended

One final Artifact. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Coordinates: Y: -27; X: 29.

The Artifact of the Crag is in the Blue Cave in ASA: Scorched Earth. This is the main cave with water, located northwest of the map.

The Artifact of the Crag is at the very end of the cave. Again, it’s a straight and narrow path full of Megalosaurus, but as long as you follow the slime dropping from the ceiling, you can get there without much trouble.

Ark: Survival Ascended: Best use for the Scorched Earth Artifacts in

Use all three Artifacts to summon the open the Scorched Earth portal and face the Manticore boss in Ark: Survival Ascended. Here’s everything you need:

Artifact of the Crag: Obtained from the Blue Cave.

Artifact of the Gatekeeper: Obtained from the Central Cave.

Artifact of the Destroyer: Obtained from the Church Cave.

Two Fire Talon: Obtained from killing Fire Wyverns.

Two Poison Talon: Obtained from killing Poison Wyverns.

Two Lightning Talon: Obtained from killing Poison Wyverns.

