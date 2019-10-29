When will Apex Legends be available on Steam?

Apex Legends fans will finally be able to play the game on Steam now that EA Games and Valve signed a partnership.

The new agreement will place a series of major EA titles on Valve’s platform. The first one with an announced release date is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, scheduled for Nov. 15 and already available for preorder. Other famous games like The Sims 4 and Unravel Two will arrive “in the coming months.” according to EA’s website.

The company hasn’t officially announced a clear date for Apex’s Steam debut, however. EA only declared that its beloved battle royale, as well as multiplayer games like FIFA 2020 and Battlefield V, will become available on the platform “next year.’

While “next year” is a vague release date, Apex could reach Steam as early as February to celebrate its one-year anniversary. It could also follow EA Access into the platform and arrive in the spring. So far, though, that’s pure speculation. The only clear thing about EA’s declaration is that it’s coming to the Steam Store at some point in 2020.

The good news is that when Apex does reach Steam, players from both services will be allowed to play together. It wouldn’t be the first time Steam has integrated a third-party launcher to its app: popular Ubisoft franchises such as Far Cry, Rainbow Six, and Assassin’s Creed already juxtapose the existing Store interface with Uplay’s native platform.

The news could be a breath of fresh air for Apex. It had a meteoric ascension at launch, breaking the mark of 50 million downloads within its first month. In spite of becoming consolidated as a force to be reckoned with, data from Twitch statistics website Sullygnome shows that the game’s popularity seems to have dropped significantly, even through multiple Battle Pass seasons and limited-time events.