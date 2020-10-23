Apex Legends is coming to Steam on Nov. 4, launches on Switch “next year”

Apex Legends’ Steam debut is less than two weeks away.

Respawn revealed today that the battle royale will be released on Valve’s storefront on Nov. 4, alongside the launch of season seven. Switch owners, on the other hand, will need to wait longer to play: Apex is only coming to the platform in 2021.

Fans have been expecting Apex‘s move to Steam since EA and Valve announced a partnership in October 2019. Respawn was sparse with details, giving only vague directions such as “next year” and “this fall.” But the studio has finally shared an official release date.

Steam players won’t have to worry about losing their levels or cosmetics. “All your account progression and unlocks will carry over between the two platforms,” game director Chad Grenier said in the official post.

Apex on Steam will work differently than other third-party games like uPlay or even some Origin titles, however. The battle royale “will launch directly with Steam without running Origin,” according to a developer.

Switch players, however, have a longer wait ahead of them. Grenier revealed that the team “needs more time” to port Apex to Switch, with an official launch scheduled only for “next year.” When it does debut on the console, players will have access to “cross-platform play, our latest seasonal content, and full feature parity with the other versions of the game,” he said.

As an added bonus, Steam players will get their hands on three limited-time gun charms that celebrate the partnership between EA and Valve. The items are inspired by the Portal and Half-Life franchises and mix together elements of the two franchises with Apex—including Octane with a headcrab, Wattson holding a Companion Cube, and a potato GLaDOS (slow clap processor probably not included).