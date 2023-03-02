When does the Apex Legends Imperial Guard event start?

It's going to be stacked.

A new collection event is heading to Apex Legends, while many players are still discovering all the new balance changes and features introduced with the latest season.

Called Imperial Guard, the limited-time event will offer a traditional array of skins, tracking rewards, and more.

This collection event will be particularly stacked because it’s celebrating the four-year anniversary of the game. Its main focus will be skins once again, but this time around, players will need to spend less crafting metals to get the new skins.

In addition to skins and rewards, Imperial Guard will include a permanent playlist called Mixtape with rotating game modes to offer fresh gameplay, too.

If you want to maximize your chances of completing the event before it ends, here is when the Imperial Guard event will release.

Start date and time for Apex Legends Imperial Guard event

The Imperial Guard collection event will kick off next Tuesday, March 7, according to Respawn Entertainment’s announcement.

It’s still unclear at what time the Apex servers will go under maintenance to welcome the event, however. Usually, major updates are introduced around 11am CT, so it could be around that time.

Generally, collection events don’t stay around for long in Apex Legends.

The Imperial Guard event will be divided into two distinct phases, each one featuring different skins in the store.

The first phase will end on March 14, and the second one on March 21. Then, the event will leave the game for good.