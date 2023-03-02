When does the Apex Legends Imperial Guard event end?

Apex Legends players have a lot in store after March 7. After pushing season 16 and bringing in a three-week extravaganza of Team Deathmatch and thorough reworks, Respawn Entertainment is ushering in the first event in Revelry. The Imperial Guard collection event will usher in the long-anticipated, LTM-filled Mixtape playlist and bring a few skin recolors to the mix as part of its collection.

The Imperial Guard event launches with a discount on crafted items from its collection, and it also debuts the Mixtape playlist and private matches for Team Deathmatch, Control, and Gun Run. As usual, the event is bringing in its own rewards track, riding the wave of the fourth-anniversary celebrations with some extra generosity in the form of Apex Packs. As expected, though, the event will only stay live for a short amount of time, and then it will potentially give way to other celebrations.

Here’s your last deadline to participate in Apex’s Imperial Guard event.

Apex Legends’ Imperial Guard event end date

The Imperial Guard event will last for two weeks and finish on March 21, Respawn announced. This means players have a short (but attainable) window to make the most out of what the event has to offer. There’s only one free prize track for this event, so there’s enough time to gather those 5,000 points needed to unlock all of its rewards. This includes two event packs and three regular Apex Packs.

As part of the celebrations, the store will offer a 50 percent discount on the items from this collection if you buy them with Crafting Metals. So if you’re eyeing a specific skin in the lineup, Imperial Guard will be your chance to grab it at a discount.

The time window also helps players who want to secure their renewed Wraith Heirloom, Hope’s Dawn. This Heirloom refurbishes Wraith’s old Kunai with a new model and animations, breathing fresh life into Apex‘s first Heirloom. As expected from the Heirloom, Hope’s Dawn lines up with the Interdimensional Skirmisher’s lore: Wraith’s full name is Renée Hope Blasey, and “Hope’s Dawn” could be a reference to her search for her past self.

There’s no need to worry about Team Deathmatch, Control, or Gun Run going away for good, though. The Mixtape playlist will be permanent and will remain in the game after the event ends, offering those previously limited-time modes in a consistent supply so players can use them to practice for the battle royale or just get a change of pace.