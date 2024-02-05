Category:
When does the Apex 5th Anniversary event start?

It's time to celebrate in the Outlands.
The fifth anniversary of Apex Legends is rapidly approaching. As with years previous, Respawn Entertainment has a host of activities and cosmetics lined up to celebrate the occasion when season 20 launches.

While some festivities will be active for the entire season, such as the map makeovers and the free legend unlocks, a traditional anniversary collection event will also be hosted. Here, players can purchase a variety of legendary and epic skins, with the bonus 150 Heirloom Shards available to those who complete the entire collection. It isn’t often the case that Apex offers up Heirloom Shards as a final reward for events like this, which is what makes the anniversary so special.

You’ll also only have a limited time to make use of that offer. Here are all the timings for Apex’s fifth-anniversary event.

When does the 5th Anniversary collection event start in Apex Legends?

Pathfinder holding a Peacekeeper as his uses his Grappling Hook to swing through a waterfall.
It isn’t long until the festivities begin. Image via Respawn Entertainment

The Apex Legends fifth-anniversary collection event starts on Tuesday, Feb. 13, with the release of season 20. It will run for a total of two weeks, concluding on Feb. 27.

It launches alongside a community prize tracker and a series of anniversary challenges that will remain live throughout the season. Throughout the event’s two-week runtime, the first of the six free legends, Seer, will be unlocked for all players.

For those who don’t have the cash or currency lying around to buy into the collection event, the anniversary challenges offer the opportunity to earn a free Legendary Wraith skin, as well as a classy recolor of season four’s notorious Reactive Flatline skin for those who missed it the first time around.

During the anniversary period, players can gift select items to their friends for free. The items that can be gifted rotate every two weeks but include both skins and stickers for the same legends that will be free to unlock throughout season 20.

