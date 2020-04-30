When does Apex Legends season 4 end?

Make the most of the last few days of the season.

The latest season of Apex Legends is set to conclude in less than two weeks.

Apex season four ends on May 12. Players will want to make sure to finish their battle pass challenges before the new season begins.

Season five was recently delayed a week, which gives players more time to enjoy season four and finish any last-minute challenges they may have. There’s already a lot of excitement around season five and the changes it’ll bring to the game, such as a new legend and more lore behind the various characters.

Loba was officially revealed as the new legend coming to Apex in season five in the latest Stories from the Outlands video. She’s also made her first in-game appearance as a teaser in the main menu, where she lurks behind the banners.

Respawn has also released pieces of cryptic information throughout the last few weeks, which provide more information on various legends, like Revenant. Fans can likely expect more information over the next couple of weeks leading up to the release of season five.

Apex fans can enjoy the Battle Armor limited-time mode until the end of season four on May 12. The limited-time mode is supposed to be a small taste of how Respawn plans on experimenting with core gameplay mechanics in Apex, so fans can expect more unique and fun modes in season five.

Most players are excited for season five to come out to see what updates and changes will be introduced. But don’t forget about season four. You don’t want to miss out on any challenges or the possibility to increase your rank.