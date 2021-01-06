The rarest Caustic skins in Apex Legends

Dr. Alexander Nox is a menace in the Frontier.

The sadistic, poison gas-wielding maniac is one of the original characters in Apex Legends. He's locked in the base game but can be unlocked with Legend Tokens or Apex Coins. That's when the fun begins.

Playing as Caustic is a practice in sadism, using his Nox Gas Trap to slowly kill enemies locked in tight spaces. But he also has one of the coolest designs in the game, wearing a creepy gas mask and holstering his gas on his person at all times.

Caustic has some of the cooler-looking skins in the game, but some of them are unattainable for a variety of reasons. The rarer the skin sometimes means the cooler it is.

Here are the rarest skins for Caustic in Apex Legends.

Geometric Anomaly

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

This Twitch Prime-exclusive skin was only available to Prime members in January 2020.

The Trophy Hunter

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

This store-exclusive skin is only available if you already have the Blackheart legendary skin and costs 10,500 Legends tokens to purchase.

The Last Laugh

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

The creepy clown skin was only available during the Fight of Fright event in 2020.

Prince of Darkness

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

This skin was unlocked at level 25 of the season two battle pass, meaning if you missed it, it's gone.