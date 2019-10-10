Apex fans can now claim Chemical Compound Caustic skin with Twitch Prime

Apex Legends fans may have thought the collaboration between Twitch Prime and Respawn Entertainment ended with Mirage’s Holo Man skin last month, but the two companies have added one more cosmetic to the promotion. Anyone with a Twitch Prime account can unlock a rare skin for Caustic, named Chemical Compound, beginning today by simply linking their accounts.

The rare skin dresses the Toxic Trapper in a green version of his base outfit. His tunic features yellow patterns of beakers, test tubes, chemical compounds, and other similar prints—including one of his own face.

Apex Legends on Twitter This experiment will sort out the capable from the incompetent. 🔬 Become a man of science by linking your #TwitchPrime account by 10/24 to unlock the Chemical Compound Caustic skin. Fascinating. 💨: https://t.co/rS18tOjjZD https://t.co/aCLsgLy72m

Apex fans who have a Twitch Prime subscription can unlock Chemical Compound Caustic by following the steps to link their two accounts on Twitch’s rewards page, which is found by clicking on the crown icon on the site’s homepage. Those who don’t have a Prime membership can still unlock the skin by signing up for a free 30-day trial through Amazon’s website.

Twitch Prime users who missed out on the Holo Man Mirage and Night Watch Kraber skins from last month’s offer can still claim the loot before the items are vaulted on Oct. 19. The promotion for the Chemical Compound Caustic skin is set to end on Oct. 24.