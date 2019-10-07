Here’s all the Halloween event content leaked in Apex Legends

Apex Legends fans are in for a trick-or-treat with the upcoming Halloween event, likely releasing on Oct. 15. With data miners leaking a new game mode, weapon and legend skins, and charms, the event will feature plenty of fresh content for everyone.

Data miners have been leaking tons of upcoming Halloween-themed cosmetics that will seemingly debut with the Fight or Fright event. Apex fan JL Mina also leaked a video today that showcased what the in-game store will look like during the event, but Electronic Arts removed it due to copyright claim.

Here’s everything you need to know about the spooky Fight or Fright event.

Event details

The Fight or Fright event will offer 24 event-limited cosmetics, similar to the Iron Crown event. Players are guaranteed to receive them all by opening 24 Fight or Fright packs for 700 Apex coins. For fans who have their eyes on a specific skin, all cosmetics will be available for direct purchase from the game’s store.

Anyone that unlocks all 24 event cosmetics will receive Lifeline’s Heirloom for free.

To address the elephant in the room, the Fight or Fright event attempts to avoid repeating history.

The Iron Crown Collection Event, launched in mid-August, fueled controversy when fans felt that Respawn was trying to milk them for money. The limited-time skins were initially only offered in Apex packs, not direct purchase, and players needed to pay a whopping 3,500 Apex coins (roughly $35) for Bloodhound’s Heirloom after unlocking all 24 new cosmetics.

Legend and weapon skins

Data miners, like That1MiningGuy, unearthed tons of harrowing Halloween-themed skins potentially coming with the Fight or Fright event. Now with the latest leak, fans can get a first look at all the new cosmetics coming to the Outlands.

Winged Menace Wattson

Green Widow Lifeline

La Catrina Bangalore

Night Terror Caustic

Mistress of Evil Wraith

Monster Mashed Gibraltar

Protector of the Patch Bloodhound

Old Town Mirage

Deadly Byte Crypto

Lifeline Heirloom: Shock Sticks

Ghouls and Ghost Peacekeeper

Hallows Eve Flatline

Shadow Web P2020

Pumpkin Parlor Longbow

Ghoulish Garden Spitfire

Moonlight Bash EVA-8 Auto

Wild Ride Prowler

Loud Mouth Wingman

Boom Stick Mastiff

Living Dead Havoc

Witchcraft Triple Take

Charms

Jack-o-Lantern Charm

Nesper Charm

Banner Poses

Crypto Banner Pose: Creature of the Night

Gibraltar Banner Pose: Re-Galvanized

The Fight or Fright Collection Event will likely launch on Oct. 15, which is when fans will be able to pick up all the limited-time content.