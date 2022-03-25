The best Revenant skins in Apex Legends

Respawn Entertainment has seemingly had a field day dressing Revenant up in different outfits in Apex Legends. From pirate and ninja-themed outfits to holy ghost and half-dead werewolf looks, Apex‘s creepiest simulacrum has a number of cosmetics that reimagine the character as other terrifying entities.

Revenant easily has some of the best Legendary skins of all the playable characters in Apex. That makes picking five of the “best” skins for the legend tough, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t skins of his that stand out from the rest.

Here are our five top skins for Revenant in Apex.

Necro Nightmare

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Nothing strikes fear in your enemies’ hearts quite like a half-dead robotic werewolf.

Necro Nightmare features Revenant as just that: a furry, yet terrifying werewolf mid-transformation. The simulacrum’s feet are equipped with a deadly set of claws, and fur pokes through his arms, legs, and head. Like in many of his other skins, Revenant’s eyes glow brightly out from underneath his fur, making him look like a true living nightmare.

This Revenant skin arrived on live servers with the Halloween event in 2021, but it has remained available to craft ever since. Unlike normal Legendary skins, however, Necro Nightmare costs double the Crafting Metals to unlock. Normal Legendary skins are 1,200 Crafting Metals, while the skins included in the holiday collection event cost 2,400 Crafting Metals.

A Gaze Eternal

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

A Gaze Eternal might be Revenant’s classiest skin, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less terrifying than the other picks on this list.

This skin features Revenant with marble plating, blue cloth, and gold accents. His legs and arms are decorated with masks each with their own set of glowing eyes, and a gold crown sits atop his head. Revenant’s shoulders are accented with gold wings as well.

Revenant’s A Gaze Eternal skin released with the limited-time Chaos Theory event in season eight. Fans could unlock this legendary outfit with 1,800 Apex Coins or 2,400 Crafting Metals. Although the skin was vaulted when the event ended, Respawn has brought back event-exclusive skins in the past, so it’s possible fans may have a chance at unlocking this skin again in the future.

Synthetic Shinobi

Image via Respawn Entertainment

It was only a matter of time before Revenant got a ninja skin.

Draped in dark blue and maroon cloth, Synthetic Shinobi adds a ninja spin on the simulacrum. He sports katanas on his back and golden ornaments on his waist and arms. To tie the look together, Revenant wears a pair of tabi boots and a hood to keep his identity hidden.

Synthetic Shinobi arrived in Apex with the Genesis event in season nine. This collection event centered around a Japanese theme, hence the ninja-inspired look for Revenant. Players could unlock legend collectibles by directly purchasing them for 1,800 Apex Coins or 2,400 Crafting Metals. Revenant fans had a second chance at obtaining the skin when it re-released in a bundle alongside the Anniversary event in February this year.

Sacred Divinity

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Unlike most of his wardrobe, Revenant’s Sacred Divinity outfit might be the simulacrum’s purest look—but that’s not saying much for the murderous robot.

Sacred Divinty dresses the legend in white and golden garb with dark blue accents on his shoulders and forearms. His arms appear to be wrapped with cloth, while white cloth drapes his waist and shoulders. Revenant wears a golden mask-like face plate, which hollow out his eyes and mouth.

Related: The best Valkyrie skins in Apex Legends

Sacred Divinity was released with season seven’s Fight Night collection event for 2,400 Crafting Metals or 1,800 Apex Coins, and it has not returned to the store since.

Deathproof

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Revenant’s Deathproof follows a racing theme, reimagining the legend with sporty dark blue and yellow race car elements. It features the character in metallic armor plating on his chest and shoulders, and label-like bands on his arms. His eyes grow a bright yellow-orange hue as he peers out from beneath his hood.

This Revenant skin first appeared in-game as part of the Aftermarket collection event in season six. It returned to the store’s rotation a second time as part of a bundle during the Dark Depths event in mid-January 2022.

Deathproof has its own fan-made spray players could unlock by watching Twitch streams. The spray features the character with a rose in his mouth and the text “I am beautiful.” It’s the perfect spray to flaunt your skills—and looks—in the battle royale, but only for those lucky few who unlocked the cosmetic item while the offer was available.