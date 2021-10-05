Apex fans can earn Revenant’s ‘I Am Beautiful’ holospray by watching Twitch streamers for Community Created week 5

The latest reward in Respawn Entertainment’s community collaboration is now available for Apex Legends players to claim.

As part of Apex’s Community Created initiative, fans can unlock the Revenant-themed holospray as a Twitch drop by simply watching streamers. The spray features Revenant with a rose in his mouth and the words “I Am Beautiful” surrounding his portrait. To obtain the holospray, fans will need to watch select Twitch livestreams for a total of one hour combined before Oct. 12.

Apex players can watch any of the streamers listed below for a chance to earn the Community Created week five reward.

Apex players can earn rewards by linking their EA account to their Twitch account and watching one of the 10 streamers. Fans should see the holospray appear in their collection within 24 hours of the drop.

The Community Created rewards were introduced earlier this year by establishing a partnership between Apex’s team and the community’s artists.

“Each season, starting with the Legacy update, we’re partnering with artists within the Apex Legends community,” Apex‘s social lead Alex “Frostwolf” said. “[We will be] commissioning them to create bespoke, earnable cosmetic items ranging from loading screens to weapon charms and more.”