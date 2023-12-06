Storm Point’s hidden POI finally appears after Apex Legends Uprising update

An Apex Legends player stumbled upon a strange POI hidden in the cliffside of Storm Point earlier this year and now it has been officially unearthed.

Storm Point’s new POI is a facility inside the cliffs as pointed out by Reddit User Ciddlefush on Nov. 5 and initially uncovered by YouTuber RossTheeSquirrel last month. This base doesn’t appear to have anything too important inside, but it does provide a fresh new place for players to navigate, and some High Tier loot to use in combat.

You can get some fresh loot from this new POI. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can visit this location between Stormcatcher and East Trail, along the cliffside. While you can see the structure protruding now, before the Uprising update this was completely hidden behind the rock. It was only accessible by using Octane’s Launch Pad or Horizon’s Gravity Lift to glitch into the facility. Honestly, I don’t think it was worth that effort at all.

The location being added with Uprising makes sense given it is filled with robot parts similar to those in previous Kill Code events. Of course, there is a ton more material to check out that was added with this update. As usual, the new event has brought with it plenty of skins to unlock including legendary looks for Valkyrie, Vantage, Bangalore, and others. The coolest skin up for grabs is Loba’s prestige skin which can be earned as a reward for unlocking the 24 limited-time cosmetics from the Uprising event. Let’s not forget Apex Legends’ first live event Kill Code: Uprising took place earlier today, and there’s a new limited-time mode to match.

The new mode Revenant Uprising takes place on Storm Point and tasks players with reaching the Evac point while the Revenant Army looks to stop you. This mode will run in three separate windows with the first live now until Dec. 11.

With all that content to explore, now is a great time to play Apex Legends, and who knows, perhaps the new Storm Point POI will become your next drop point.