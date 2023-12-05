Apex Legends’ Uprising event now live, featuring new Revenant LTM and Loba Prestige skin

The Uprising has begun in Apex Legends, and the new event started today with the biggest bang possible to set up the collection event’s new LTM tied to the events of Kill Code.

The cinematic conclusion to the events of Kill Code will take players to Storm Point, where the legends that just barely escaped an army of Revenant simulacrums are still being pursued by them. We’ll leave it to you to discover how the story ends, but it’s safe to say that the Revenant and Loba rivalry isn’t going anywhere.

Alive and better than ever. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The impressive event introduction gives way to the event’s featured LTM, Revenant Uprising. The large-scale event pits two teams of 30 against each other: Revenants against everyone else. Legends will try to cut their way through the Rev horde to make their way to an evac point and escape the army of robo-undead, while players controlling Revenants will try to stop them. There’s also one red-eyed Revenant that spawns in with a Kraber and Heirloom-tier Prowler SMG, while the rest of the Revenants use the abilities from past Shadow Royale events. And one more twist to the chaos: If a squad is wiped out, they join Revenant’s crew.

It’s a fun LTM and another good use of the game’s lore to create new gameplay opportunities that we haven’t seen in Apex before. It’s also one of the only things you can play at the launch of the event as all playlists except for ranked and the LTM are locked for the first hour.

There are also the customary cosmetics up for grabs, with a new Prestige skin to unlock for those players who try to purchase all of the event items: Loba’s Apex Lycanthrope skin, which makes the thief more and more wolf-like as it’s leveled up and comes with a unique finisher to boot.

It all goes down in the Uprising event, which is live from now until Jan. 2.