Rumors were real: HisWattson unretires to join FURIA’s Year 4 ALGS roster

HisWattson has always stood as one of the most influential figures in casual and competitive Apex Legends, single-handedly building new metagames and leading FURIA to success before early retirement. Luckily for his eager fans, HisWattson is officially heading back to the Pro League for Year Four of the ALGS.

FURIA initially shocked the world when they dropped their entire roster, despite holding a Pro League spot. After FURIA’s move, HisWattson removed the org from his social media accounts, adding plausibility to the rumors he would be returning to the competitive scene with a new team, or even transitioning back from a FURIA content creator to an active player. With many unsigned Apex teams still missing one or two members, there was certainly credibility to the HisWattson rumors and many came to expect a huge return to the competitive scene.

HisWattson is the only original FURIA member left standing. Photo by Joe Brady via Apex Legends Esports

The official FURIA account has today finally dispelled the bubbling rumors with an official announcement, featuring HisWattson joining forces with Already There, which consists of Ryan “ImMadness” Schlieve, “Keon” Berghout, and coach Jamison “Jmxo” Moore.

HisWattson initially had played for FURIA’s roster as the team captain alongside Nelson “Xeratricky” Medina and Scott “Pandxrz” Maynard since May 31, 2022. During his first stint he fired the team to international fame, qualifying for the 2022 Championship through the NA Last Chance Qualifier and placing second place in the Match Point Finals. He also earned the MVP Award for his record-breaking kill score and innovations on the current meta.

However, FURIA struggled the following year, and after a record-low placement of 36th at the Split Two Playoffs, HisWattson would announce his retirement from competitive Apex, citing burnout and lack of fun, alongside his transition from player to creator for FURIA. Despite staying away from official ALGS events, HisWatttson stayed closely involved with the casual battle royale community, even organizing multiple tournaments that ranged from women’s exclusive leagues to fully modded events with new modes and weapons.

His new teammates, who come from free agent team Already There, were one of the 22 squads invited to the NA Pro League for Year Four of the ALGS, based on each player’s results and achievements in the previous competitive year, and did not need to compete in the Preseason Qualifiers, guaranteed to compete in Split One of the Pro League.

Some of this was already leaked early, though nothing was confirmed until today. Originally, on Dec. 14, the official ALGS Battlefy Website was quietly updated with all of the newest roster names and player moves, accidentally leaking FURIA’s entire roster for Year Four. FURIA’s dropped roster now goes by The Gromps, while FURIA’s spot now has an additional note that says Already There has taken its place.

HisWattson’s return to FURIA as team captain stands as one of the most significant offseason moves in all of the ALGS. As the Preseason qualifiers show mixed results for teams playing with the newest legend Conduit, HisWattson and FURIA could once again be the first team to define and shape the leading meta for the entire ALGS.