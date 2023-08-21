HisWattson, NiceWigg, and more team up to present women’s Apex Legends tournament series

HisWattson and NiceWigg each plan to contribute thousands of dollars to support women's competitive Apex.

Though he has retired from competitive Apex Legends, FURIA content creator Jacob “HisWattson” McMillin isn’t done giving back to the community.

On Aug. 20, the former FURIA pro announced that he plans to sponsor monthly Apex tournaments for women in collaboration with grassroots tournament organizers HisandHersLive. Fellow Apex content creator for 100 Thieves and ALGS caster Jack “NiceWigg” Martin volunteered to help after the announcement, adding even more funding to the cause.

— FURIA HisWattson (@HisWattson) August 21, 2023

“Going to be sponsoring an Apex Legends Women’s League with @HisandHersLive,” HisWattson wrote on X. “10k tournament every 3 months and a TBD amount of qualifiers with 2-4k cash prize each leading up to it.”

He went on to note that this project will be a significant strain on him financially, and said that they would be looking to sell sponsorship slots to help soften the blow. NiceWigg then sent him a direct message offering to chip in additional funding to make things easier.

“I would love to put 3000 down to help out with each tourney,” he wrote in a message to HisWattson that the latter posted. “3000 each 10k tourney you do that is. If it’s your thing all good don’t wanna overstep. Much love Man!”

NiceWigg also contacted HisandHersLive, the organizers, to see if he could help out by becoming a sponsor.

HisandHersLive are a duo of streamers/content creators who have also organized almost 300 grassroots Apex Legends tournaments, many of which have had cash prizes. Beyond these events, they run leagues for players of varying skill levels to help them learn and grow in competitive environments, with a particular focus on providing these opportunities to women.

There currently aren’t any further details about this league or what it will entail, but HisandHersLive will likely release more information as soon as it’s available.

