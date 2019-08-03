Respawn’s weekend check-in addresses EXP Invitational, dev tracker, and more

Respawn Entertainment checked in today with the community regarding the EXP Invitational, updates to the dev tracker, and an error that’s been affecting PC users. Respawn’s community manager, Jayfresh, discussed it all in a Reddit post.

Apex Competitive Events

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Today marked the beginning of the Apex Legends EXP Invitational, which is taking place at the X Games in Minneapolis. The tournament features 20 professional teams competing for a $150,000 prize pool. Day one may be over, but you can tune in tomorrow at 1pm PST on ESPN Esports’ Twitch channel.

Dev tracker

Image via Respawn Entertainment

The Apex dev tracker provides the community with insight as to some big issues the development team is working on, including bugs, quality of life features, network problems, and game updates.

Respawn’s development team is investigating audio reports and an upcoming patch that attempts to fix the infamous code:leaf and code:net errors. This update comes a day after server crashes from code:net plagued the Apex community for an hour.

Workaround to PC crashes

PC users have been struggling with the DXGI-ERROR-DEVICE-REMOVED error, which has been leading to crashes during matches. Respawn’s development team is currently working on the issue, but have figured out a workaround PC users can try in the meantime.

“If you are getting this error and use an Nvidia card, we’ve seen that rolling back to the 417.35 and 417.71 drivers appears to have fixed this error for MOST users or reduced the frequency of the crashes,” Jayfresh said.

Jayfresh ended the post with yet another teaser as to Respawn’s major event scheduled for mid-August. “Next week we’ll be starting to talk about what’s coming next for Apex,” he said. “We’re not done with Season 2 yet and have some rad stuff planned. That’s all I can say for now other than keep an eye on our channels on 8/6.”

New Playstation exclusive skins

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Jayfresh also addressed the PlayStation Plus Pack that includes six free cosmetics, exclusively for PlayStation users. The pack includes rare skins for Wraith and Caustic, along with banners for both of them, and gun skins for the Peacekeeper shotgun and Hemlock assault rifle. The cosmetics should unlock when PlayStation users log in to the game, but they can also be redeemed in the PlayStation store.

Fans that are eager for new Apex content can now mark their calendars for Aug. 6.