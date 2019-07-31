Apex Legends: EA teases major event lined up for mid-August

Electronic Arts and Respawn teased a major Apex Legends event, scheduled for mid-August, which promises to give fans new content and one of the most requested features since launch.

During EA’s 2020 earnings call, CEO Andrew Wilson discussed ways that the company is trying to keep fans engaged with Apex. “In each season, there are in-game events that are additional drivers of engagement, such as the event coming in the next few weeks that will bring new content and deliver one of the most fan-requested features since the launch of Apex,” Wilson said.

Though EA and Respawn didn’t give further details, the community has some speculations as to what the event will entail.

One data miner has long predicted that Apex was going to introduce new legend Crypto and a Player versus Environment (PvE) mode.

That1MiningGuy on Twitter Just been notified that on the EA earnings call today they advised that there will be a MAJOR APEX EVENT mid August… that lines up with my estimate for PVE / Crypto 🙂

PvE refers to players fighting computer-controlled enemies, rather than other players (PvP). Though Apex is currently a competitive PvP game, a PvE feature would appeal to serious and casual players alike.

Another data miner believes that the most fan-requested feature could be a solo mode, where players would be pit against each other fighting to be the last one standing.

Other games in the battle royale genre, like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, incorporate the solo mode feature which attracts hardcore players looking to test their skills.

Because none of these predictions have been confirmed by Respawn, Apex fans will have to hold out another two weeks to get their most requested feature.